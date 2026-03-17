Huda Mustafa Has a Restraining Order Against Her — 'Love Island' Fans Are Not Surprised "All the ppl who were defending Huda when it was so clear she is a NUT..." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 17 2026, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Many people who have watched Love Island Season 7 have had their share of opinions about Huda Mustafa. From her trying to coerce Chris Seely into sexual contact to her mammifying Olandria Carthen and Chelley Bissainthe on the show, most viewers wanted her eliminated. However, she stayed until the end and caused endless drama on the show.

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Now that the season is nearly a year gone, it appears that Huda still hasn’t learned a thing from her experience. In fact, it appears she has crossed the line, and law enforcement is now involved. Reports reveal that Huda is the subject of a restraining order. Here’s everything that we know.

Source: Instagram Huda and her boyfriend Louis in September 2025.

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Who filed a restraining order against Huda Mustafa?

In news that no one seems shocked by, Huda’s actions have affected her boyfriend, Louis Russell’s baby's mother, Nicole Olivera. TMZ reports that Nicole filed a restraining order against Huda on Thursday, March 12, 2026. She claims that Huda’s actions have made her fear for the safety of herself and her son.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, Nicole claims that in February 2026, Huda made multiple “terrifying” and “extremely mentally unstable” threats against her daughter, Nicole’s son, and herself. Additionally, she claims that Huda swore on her daughter’s life that she was going to kill herself before showing up at Nicole’s building and making entry.

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Source: Instagram Louis with his son.

The documents also reveal that police were called after Huda allegedly threatened to knock their doors down. TMZ did their due diligence and confirmed with LAPD that the suspect was ID’d as Huda and the call came in on Feb. 21, 2026.

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If that’s not enough, the harassment wasn't just in person. Nicole stated that Huda took to social media with her nonsense. After hearing Nicole’s claims, a judge immediately granted a temporary restraining order. If Huda comes within 100 yards of Nicole, her home, or her son, she’ll likely be taken into custody.

‘Love Island’ fans are not surprised by Nicole Olivera’s claims.

Of course, Love Island fans have a lot to say in light of the troubling news. Many people are saying that Huda’s fanbase is partly to blame for not holding her accountable for her despicable behavior during her time on the show.

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TikTok creator @Iamaricari shared a video on March 16, 2026, about the restraining order and believes that a lot of Black viewers called out Huda’s despicable behavior before it’s reached this new level.

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“When Black women tried to tell y’all about Huda, y'all called us miserable and jealous,” the creator said. “When Black women told y'all after Episode 3 that Huda is using her white woman crocodile tears to get sympathy when she’s actually in the wrong, y’all called us bitter and jealous.”

She went on to share more examples of Huda’s behavior, from the Chris incident to the George Floyd incident, in which Olandria was disrespected, and it wasn’t made right. Her submission leads to the general consensus that Huda feels emboldened by her behavior, so this new revelation doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

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All the ppl who were defending Huda when it was so clear she is a NUT… pls come to the front of the class 😭 — D.A.R.E Capo (@YungYinkv) March 17, 2026