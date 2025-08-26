Olandria Carthen Recalls Racist George Floyd Meme at ‘Love Island’ Reunion in Showdown with Huda Mustafa From the beginning of the season, Olandria, Chelley, and Huda quickly formed a friendship as ‘Love Island’ villa OGs. By Danielle Jennings Updated Aug. 26 2025, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Fans had been anxiously awaiting the Love Island reunion for the massively popular seventh season of the show, and it didn’t disappoint. From controversies and dumpings to online posturing and post-villa interviews, the cast put it all out on the reunion stage. However, the most heartbreaking moment involved cast member Olandria Carthen, who addressed the incessant online racism that she and Chelley Bissainthe have received at the hands of Huda Mustafa’s fans — specifically a disgusting meme about the late George Floyd.

Article continues below advertisement

From the beginning of the season, Olandria, Chelley, and Huda quickly formed a friendship as villa OGs — but as the season progressed, and especially after filming ended, that friendship withered away to where it is today.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Olandria recalls a racist George Floyd meme at the ‘Love Island’ reunion in a showdown with Huda.

If you are one of the Love Island fans who consistently follows every detail of the Islanders after they leave the show, then it wasn’t a surprise to learn the status of Olandria, Chelley, and Huda’s friendship, as besties Olandria and Chelley unfollowed Huda weeks ago, shortly after her inflammatory Call Her Daddy interview.

During the reunion, viewers learned the exact reasoning behind that decision. It was revealed that while the final four couples were housed together in a Los Angeles Airbnb, which was also during the time of Huda’s Call Her Daddy interview, the bullying allegations that Huda spewed resulted in an alarming amount of racism hurled Olandria and Chelley’s way.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelley revealed that she came to the shared Airbnb and she and Olandria asked Huda to please put out a statement to her followers condemning the racism she and Chelley were (and still are) receiving. Olandria then said that Huda agreed to do it, but never did.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

One bit of racism in particular shook Olandria so much that she admitted it impacted her mental health — which involved Olandria’s face being placed on George Floyd, while Huda was portrayed as Derek Chauvin, the police officer currently imprisoned for murdering him. Upon the revelation, co-host Andy Cohen audibly gasped.

Describing how hurtful it was to have someone she considered a close friend not speak out for her, Olandria said that Huda’s lack of online support for her crushed her because the two were so “close.” When asked why she never posted anything to quell the racism, hate, and online bullying, Huda said it was due to her being so busy.

Article continues below advertisement

Olandria and Chelley also called out Huda for her claims of bullying.

Huda, who repeatedly displayed toxic and abusive behavior all season long to a variety of Love Island cast members, took time out of her Call Her Daddy interview to allege that she was bullied inside the villa. She stopped short of naming names, but based on her issues with Olandria and Chelley and the unfollowing on social media, her fans immediately began to target them online — and she never stepped in to stop it.

Chelley explained how she was confused because inside the villa she and Huda were friends, and that she even told her she wanted to introduce her to her daughter after the show ended. Olandria was even more blindsided because she spent almost a week with Huda, who was frequently on social media cuddled in bed with her and Nic, while at the shared Airbnb.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Peacock

When asked by Chelley directly how she felt she bullied her, Huda said it was after she saw a clip from the show where she was posing and facing fellow cast members Cierra, Nic, Taylor, and Chelley. For context, the scene she was referring to was directly after she verbally abused Jeremiah and steamrolled Iris about the date the two were sent on. The Islanders were discussing her behavior, and when she turned to face them, they awkwardly said, "She thinks we’re looking at her, but we’re not."