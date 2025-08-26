The 'Love Island' Season 7 Reunion Was Filmed At a Crucial Date For the Show Fans were not happy about the delay in filming. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 26 2025, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Peacock

The seventh season of Love Island shocked television audiences in the summer of 2025. Thirty contestants fought for glory in the viral installment of the Peacock reality series. But despite everyone's best efforts, only one couple could walk away with the win. After the dating competition came to a close, Peacock was aware of how viewers couldn't get enough of these participants, which is why the streaming platform announced the launch of the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

In order to produce the reunion, Peacock had to nail down a space in the calendar that could allow most of the contestants to make their way to the studio. At the same time, the company needed to establish some breathing room from the airing of Season 7's last episode. When was the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion filmed? Here's what we know about the production timeline of the unique television special.

When was the 'Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion' filmed?

According to NBC's official website, the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion was filmed on August 12, 2025. That places the production of the television special around a month after the final episode of the season was aired. The weeks between the end of the competition and the special allowed the former contestants to process what they went through in Love Island. The break also gave audiences time to sit and reflect on what happened during the final moments of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

NBC also revealed that the special was filmed in a studio located in New York City. With the large presence the network has established in the Big Apple over the years, it shouldn't be surprising to see that Peacock selected New York as the location for the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion. The entirety of the special was filmed on a single day.

Article continues below advertisement

Who appeared in the 'Love Island' reunion?

The Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion was never going to be able to bring back all 30 contestants who started out the competition during the summer. Instead, the special focused on the participants the audience loved the most. Nic Vansteenberghe was asked about what he felt when Cierra Ortega left the villa. While Nic did want to talk to the girl he fell in love with, her social media videos quickly made him change his mind, according to The Wrap.

Article continues below advertisement

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were declared as the winners of Love Island Season 7. Audiences were thrilled to learn that the love story continued beyond what the couple experience in the villa. The victors were seen together in public after the show came to a close. However, shortly before the reunion premiered on Peacock, Amaya and Bryan unfollowed each other on Instagram, according to Journal Sentinel. This fueled rampant speculation within the fan base of the reality series.