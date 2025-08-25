‘Love Island’ Couple Pepe and Iris Unfollow Each Other Amid Cheating Rumors The Peacock lovebirds both attended the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 reunion in August 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 25 2025, 5:16 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

As fans awaited the promisingly juicy Love Island USA Season 7 reunion, streaming on Peacock on Monday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. EST., the rumors surrounding one of the season's final couples continued piquing our interest. After finding love on the show following their debut as Bombshells, Iris Kendall and Jose "Pepe" Garcia-Gonzalez's off-camera romance appeared to be over a little over a month before it began.

While Iris and Pepe hit it off by chance after their previous interests, Thomas “T.J.” Palma and Hannah Fields were eliminated, once they were together, they seemed unstoppable. However, someone from Pepe's past (or, possibly present) is claiming he's cheating on Iris with her. Here's the scoop.



Did Pepe cheat on Iris before the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 reunion?

Ahead of the Love Island reunion, social media ran amuck after a grainy image of Pepe with another woman made its rounds among the show's fandom. The woman, who was identified in TikTok user @sammysamslife's post as Melissa Pravata, posted an alleged Instagram Story of Pepe playing basketball. According to StyleCaster, the Peacock star and Melissa were The Cardinal at Saint John’s golf course in Plymouth, Michigan. To further show the world she was with the assumed taken star, she added "Ballin" to the caption.

Melissa apparently didn't stop at catching Pepe orange-handed (men really zone out once balls are involved). She allegedly posted screenshots of them looking cute on one of their alleged outings. Fans also allegedly saw a Snapchat of hers where she admitted to sleeping with the reality contestant and e-groaned at the thought of having to continue seeing him in the professional way, rather than the biblical one.

"Had sex with Pepe in the hotel lobby last night and have to work with him all weekend still gonna be sick," Melissa is rumored to have wrote.

Iris reportedly responded to Pepe's cheating rumors.

Pepe and Iris didn't immediately confirm nor deny any truth to him being unfaithful. However, we can confirm they unfollowed each other on Instagram, and everybody knows that's usually sign that things have gone awry. Iris's sister, as well as Pepe's villa ex, Hannah, also unfollowed him amid the cheating rumors. While we can assume Iris's sister hit the unfollow button in solidarity with her sis, Hannah and Pepe's issues appear to be more personal, since he unfollowed her back.

Iris also allowed her actions to speak rather than her words. In a since-deleted Instagram Story, she posted a story on Instagram that included a sun set and Fleetwood Mac's “Silver Springs.” She then added lyrics from the song that felt deeply personal to her rumored situation. "Time cast a spell on you, but you won’t forget me / I know I could’ve loved you, but you would not let me / I’ll follow you down ’til the sound of my voice will haunt you / You’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you,” The lyrics read, per StyleCaster.