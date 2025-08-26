Belle-A Walker and Jeremiah Brown Set the Record Straight on Dating Rumors at ‘Love Island’ Reunion Jeremiah and Belle-A were involved in two of the most talked about ‘Love Island’ dumpings of the season. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 26 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

To say that summer 2025 was dominated by Love Island is an understatement, as the show became an absolute obsession and a cultural phenomenon during its six-week run. After a lengthy wait, the Season 7 reunion officially dropped, and the Islanders reconvened to address some of the season’s biggest controversies and bombshells, while also providing current updates. One of the biggest rumors post-villa is that OG cast members Jeremiah Brown and Belle-A Walker are dating. The two took to the reunion stage to officially set things straight.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremiah and Belle-A were involved in two of the most talked about dumpings of the season, with Belle-A leaving week one and Jeremiah exiting after the vote that rocked the villa and sent fans into a tailspin.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Belle-A and Jeremiah set the record straight on dating rumors at the ‘Love Island’ reunion.

About halfway through the two-hour reunion, Jeremiah finally appeared to address his extremely rocky (and toxic) journey in the Fiji villa. Discussing the love-bombing label, his issues with Ace Greene, Nic Vandsteenberghe and Taylor Williams, and “pancake-gate,” Jeremiah had a lot to cover. However, his current relationship status had viewers highly intrigued.

A few weeks before the reunion, Jeremiah and Belle-A sparked dating rumors after fans noticed they had been to the same parties and were posting from the same location. They were also pretty active in each other’s social media comments, leading to further speculation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Peacock

The pair never addressed the rumors at the time, but decided to clear things up for good during the reunion. When asked directly if they were officially dating, Jeremiah and Belle-A both denied any romantic relationship between them. Belle-A explained that she is currently in a place where she is putting herself first, “and nobody else.” She and Jeremiah followed that statement up by confirming that they are simply “besties” and nothing more.

Article continues below advertisement

It should be noted that mere hours before the reunion dropped on Peacock, Jeremiah had a gym and lunch date with former connection Andreina Santos, leading fans to wonder if the two have rekindled things post-show.

Jeremiah addressed his controversial journey throughout the season.

One of the most dramatic, controversial and talked-about themes of Love Island season 7 was Jeremiah’s relationship with Huda Mustafa that dominated the first half of the season. Taking the reunion stage, he defended himself to Huda against the accusations that he love-bombed her — and even provided a definition of the term to prove that he didn’t exhibit that behavior, but instead likened it to “liking her too much too fast.”

Article continues below advertisement

The undercooked pancake heard ‘round the villa was also addressed, as Jeremiah stated that the issue with the breakfast he prepared for Huda, and her extreme reaction to it, was a turning point in their relationship.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Finally, Jeremiah addressed Ace, Nic, and Taylor about voting him off, with the boys explaining why they did it. Jeremiah, as well as many fans, believed that Ace was the ringleader in sending him home and essentially forced Nic and Taylor’s hand — but the unseen footage of the vote proved a completely different scenario.