Fans Slam Huda Beauty for Ending Huda Mustafa Collab: “You Were To Good for Them Anyway”

The 'Love Island' alum apologized for laughing at a racial slur made against her co-star, Olandria Carthen.

While the Love Island Season 7 cast are a forever bonded due to their shared experience of being budding reality stars, you don't always have to like your co-workers, especially when they're no longer you're co-worker. It's safe to say Huda Mustafa and Olandria Carthen are in no danger of rekindling the friendship they developed in the villa. Huda and Olandria were once close. However, their relationship soured pretty much immediately after the Love Island producers gave them back their phones.

Amid their feud, Huda and her boyfriend, Louis Russell further got on Olandria's bad side after laughing at a prank caller who called Olandria the N-word. Huda's giggle not only ensured her and her former friend are on the outs for good, but it also cost her what appeared to be a lucrative collaboration with Huda Beauty. Here's the scoop.

Source: Instagram / @hudabubbaaa

Huda Beauty announced the end of its partnership with Huda Mustafa following her live stream controversy.

As Huda and Louis's live circulated, Huda Beauty announced the brand's owner, Huda Kattan, decided to pump the brakes on their makeup collaboration. According to a statement shared on the brand's Instagram account, Huda “displayed behavior that does not align with our values.” Huda Kattan herself hasn't mentioned the controversy on her personal social media accounts. "At Huda Beauty, kindness and humanity are at the heart of everything we do," the statement read. "Unfortunately, one of our recent collabortators has displayed behavior that does not align with our values.”

"We are truly disappointed by Huda Mustafa's recent live and we take all forms of racism very seriously," it continued. "While we don't believe her actions reflect her character, we found them deeply upsetting." Huda Beauty's team also vowed to remove any content associated with their partnership with Huda. Huda, meanwhile, kept content from a promotional shoot from October 2025 on her Instagram account, which was met with support from the Peacock star's fans.

"You were to good for them anyway," one commenter wrote underneath Huda Mustafa's Instagram post with Huda Kattan. "This is sad.. what a great duo. Gone to soon," another said. "Actions. Have consequences," another commenter told Huda Mustafa. "At your big age too, 'mommy."'

Huda Mustafa, Louis Russell, and Olandria Carthen have commented on the live stream racial slur.

Huda's partnership with Huda Beauty was announced in September 2025. Almost exactly one month later, she and Louis, who made their romance Instagram official in September, laughed after a prank caller on Louis's live stream said Olandria was an "N-word." According to E! News, Huda apologized for laughing at the caller's racial slur two days after the live stream circulated.

"I want to begin by saying I completely respect Olandria and it's extremely disheartening that anyone, especially a presumed child, would find it excusable to use this type of language," Huda wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story. "And doing so only underlines the ignorance of the gravity that such a word carries." Huda further shared that she laughed because she was "caught off guard" by the caller's comment and not because she thought it was funny. She added that she sees that her "nervous, uncomfortable reaction" to the comment was "inappropriate."

"I want to be clear that I do not condone or tolerate anyone who uses such language," Huda added. "And I strongly encourage the individual responsible to reflect deeply on their words and the harm they've caused." Louis also apologized for laughing on the live stream, stating his own experiences with racism were why he didn't find the caller's comment funny. He also stated that the "extremely unfortunate situation in no way reflects my values, not Huda's."

Huda also said in her statement that she made a donation to the NAACP to further mend the situation between her and Olandria. It was something Olandria suggested both she and Louis do in her statement regarding the matter. "That kind of language is never acceptable," she wrote in her Instagram Stories. "Not in anger, not as a joke, not ever. Words like that carry generations of pain, and pretending otherwise only keeps the cycle going. Defending it, laughing about it, or making excuses is even worse."

