Huda Dodged Discussing Her Dating Life at the 'Love Island' Reunion Due to "Legal Reasons" And, somehow, Netflix caught a stray at the Peacock two-hour special.

Huda also provided some insight into her post-Love Island love life. And when I say some, I do mean very little. Here's what the Peacock star said (and didn't say) about who she's dating now.

Who is Huda Mustafa dating?

Soon after she left the villa, Huda was spotted with a possible new beau on her arm. In July 2025, fans spotted her out with Too Hot to Handle star Louis Russell. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) saw them walking together at the Grove in Los Angeles, Calif. The outing proved to be the first of several public appearances, as they were seen together at another event in LA. On July 31, Huda and Louis attended the Weapons premiere. Multiple photos circulated of them posing for the camera while holding hands.

Huda spotted with Louis Russell from “Too Hot To Handle” (Miguel’s best friend) pic.twitter.com/DaGOinG1cn — M (@iluvme4_) July 19, 2025

Although Huda and Louis's romance was seemingly on an upswing when she and her Love Island castmates came together for the Season 7 reunion, she kept the relationship exceptionally close to her chest. When reunion host Ariana Madix asked her about her love life since leaving the villa, Huda played coy and said she couldn't discuss her and Louis's relationship, telling her, "I can’t speak about my relationships outside the villa." She then disclosed that her "legal reasons" with Netflix as why she couldn't share more details.

As Netflix fans know, Louis appeared on Season 3 of the streamer's dating competition, Perfect Match. At the time Huda filmed the reunion, the Season 3 finale hadn't aired yet, and Huda was likely unable to share any details that would affect how the season ended for Louis.

Still, as Andy Cohen noted at the reunion, the pair has already been spotted out together, telling her he's seen her with "someone" on the red carpet outside of the villa. Nonetheless, Huda maintained she couldn't say anything, prompting Andy to remind her and Netflix that his was the number one streaming show of the summer."

Who is Louis Russell?

Despite the proverbial cat catching Huda's tongue when asked about the new man in her life, Louis's resume speaks for itself. The British model has become a reality TV mainstay since he joined the Netflix family in 2023. Viewers first met Louis on Season 5 of Too Hot to Handle. Once the season wrapped, Louis continued taking his talents to other reality shows, including Season 1 of Battle Camp and, as previously mentioned, Season 3 of Perfect Match.

The latter seemingly didn't approve of his and Huda's budding relationship. Louis's decision to flaunt the relationship on the red carpet when viewers weren't aware of the outcome from Perfect Match. His co-star, Sandy Gallagher, with whom he seemed to have a connection with on the show, expressed being upset by his and Huda's decision, stating it ruined the show for the fans.

"They quite literally hit a red carpet and hard-launched their whatever relationship the day that our show premiered,” Sandy complained on an episode of What's the Reality? Podcast. "When you’re on dating shows, you have to keep your dating life on lockdown until the show is done because it ruins the show. That is, like, reality dating 101. You have to keep everything super private, and it almost felt calculated and very intentional that they’re not being spotted but hitting a red carpet together the day that our show premiered.”