Source: Instagram

Jeffree Star Just Called out Huda Beauty for Copying Colourpop's Pastel Palettes

It's not exactly news that beauty brands copy or get slightly too "inspired" by each other. In fact, companies like Wet 'n Wild and Elf are known (and lauded) for creating really awesome dupe products, and Kylie Cosmetics is actually created in the same factory as Colourpop Cosmetics (hence the very, very similar packaging). But can a brand take things TOO far? Today, Jeffree Star called out Huda Beauty's new pastel mini palette collection for ripping off Colourpop's (almost) exact same concept. 

Huda's mini pastel palette, which just came out today, comes in Rose, Lilac, and Mint. Colourpop's, on the other hand, which came out awhile ago, offers a "Baby Got Peach," "Mint to Be," and "Lilac You a Lot," with similar packaging. Each of Huda's palettes have nine colors, some of which are marbled. Colourpop's also offer nine colors (although the shades are admittedly different).