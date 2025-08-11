The Net Worth of Cosmetics Brand Founder Huda Kattan Is Jaw-Dropping After leaving her successful career in finance, Huda Kattan decided to do a complete pivot and enter into the beauty industry as a makeup artist By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 11 2025, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The beauty industry is one of the most lucrative and enduring in all of business, and also one of the few industries that has many women owners. Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan has propelled her company to a billion-dollar brand that is one of the most successful in the industry. Let’s take a look at her astronomical net worth.

Article continues below advertisement

After leaving her successful career in finance, Huda Kattan decided to do a complete pivot and enter into the beauty industry as a makeup artist, and working with celebrity clients. In 2013, she took on the role of entrepreneur when she founded Huda Beauty.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The net worth of Huda Kattan is jaw-dropping.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Huda Kattan is worth an estimated $560 million as of August 2025, the bulk of which is due to the sales of her highly successful beauty brand, Huda Beauty. In addition to her brand being sold at various cosmetics retailers and through the company’s own website, Huda also dabbled in the world of reality TV when she signed on for the Facebook Watch series Huda Boss.

Huda Kattan Cosmetics founder Net worth: $560 million Huda Kattan is the founder of Huda Beauty cosmetics. Birth date: Oct. 2, 1983 Birthplace: Oklahoma City, Okla. Birth name: Huda Heidi Kattan Father: Ibrahim Kattan Mother: Susu Al Quazzaz Marriages: Christopher Goncalo (m. 2009) Children: Nour Goncalo (born 2011) Education: University of Michigan-Dearborn

Article continues below advertisement

Huda found herself in serious controversy in August 2025.

After intense online backlash, TikTok stepped in and removed a video that Huda shared to her millions of followers that spouted anti-Israel conspiracy theories, according to PEOPLE.

Per the outlet, Huda posted a video where “she falsely suggested that Israel was to blame for World War I, World War II, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and Hamas's attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023,” all allegations which are completely untrue.

Article continues below advertisement

“All of the conspiracy theories coming out and a lot of evidence behind them — that Israel has been behind World War I, World War II, Sept. 11, Oct. 7 — they allowed all of this stuff to happen. Is this crazy?” Huda said in the video, per PEOPLE. “Like, I had a feeling — I was like, ‘Are they behind every world war?’ Yes.” Both Huda’s personal TikTok account and her business account for Huda Beauty have a combined follower count of almost 13 million.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok released a statement after its decision to remove Huda’s video.

"In a global community, it is natural for people to have different opinions, but we seek to operate on a shared set of facts and reality," the platform's guidelines state,” the company said, per the BBC. "We do not allow misinformation that may cause significant harm to individuals or society, regardless of intent.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Anti-Defamation League told the outlet that Huda’s baseless claims were “dangerous.”

Article continues below advertisement

"Having such a big platform for your business and choosing to use it to spread antisemitic conspiracy theories is inflammatory, irresponsible, and dangerous," the spokesperson said. The outrage on social media increased, and fans tagged Sephora to alert them about Huda’s video and urged them to remove her products from its stores. "Sephora is driven by its mission to create a welcoming and inclusive shopping experience for all,” the brand told PEOPLE in a statement.