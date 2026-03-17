'Love Island' Star Huda Mustafa Under Fire After Leaked Text Messages to BF Louis's Baby Mama Louis pleaded with her to get help, telling her, "You need to go into a hospital." By Ivy Griffith Published March 17 2026, 4:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @hudabubbaaa

Even fans of Love Island: USA star Huda Mustafa are starting to distance themselves from her after a series of explosive texts was released that seem to reveal some disturbing behavior by the reality star. It all centers on Huda's boyfriend, Louis Russell, and his baba mama, Nicole Olivera.

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The alleged text messages show an alarming pattern of behavior that suggests she may be dealing with some serious jealousy and control issues. So, what's so bad that even her fans are a little rattled? Here's what we know about the text messages and what Nicole said went down, in her own words.

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Huda Mustafa is in trouble amid alleged text messages to Louis's baby mama.

Huda isn't exactly known for being the calmest person to come out of Love Island: USA, but a series of shocking texts allegedly sent by Huda to Louis's baba mama suggest a whole different level of poor behavior.

In the texts, Huda allegedly threatened to take her own life, claiming that Louis was intentionally "making her go crazy." She allegedly said she wouldn't "be here tomorrow" if Louis didn't come to her. She accused Louis of cheating with Nicole, demanding he swear on his child's life that he wasn't. Louis pleaded with her to get help, telling her, "You need to go into a hospital."

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The entire incident allowed Nicole to seek a restraining order. According to TMZ, the texts were included as part of Nicole's file for the order, which was granted shortly after the incident.

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Louis's baby mama, Nicole Olivera, shared her version of events.

So far, at least as of the publication of this article, Huda is staying quiet in public on the entire incident. Nicole, however, spoke to TMZ about the situation and shared what she says happened. Nicole told the outlet that Huda turned up at her house around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2026.

TMZ reports, "Huda allegedly took an Uber to Nicole's L.A. apartment, where she lives with her son, and trespassed by forcing her way into the building ... which Nicole says was captured on surveillance video. She insists she never gave Huda access, either verbally or physically." Prior to arriving at Nicole's apartment, Huda had been sending increasingly unhinged texts, she claims.

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Despite it all, Nicole expressed empathy, calling it an "extremely unfortunate situation for everyone involved." And she doesn't want an apology or a response. She just wants to be left in peace. Nicole told TMZ, "I never wanted my son in the public eye, especially involved in anything negative."