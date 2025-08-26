'Love Island USA's' Huda Called out Andy Cohen for "Questioning a Palestinian Woman" "Shame on you." By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 26 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hudabubbaaa; @bravoandy

After the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion premiered on Peacock on Aug. 25, 2025, Huda Mustafa, one of the most headline-worthy women of the season, called out reunion co-host Andy Cohen. Andy is known for asking hard questions when it comes to the casts of various reality shows, and he didn't hold back when the Love Island USA cast reunited on Aug. 12 to hash out everything that happened.

However, when Huda called out Andy on social media, she essentially accused him of being a zionist and targeting her specifically because she is a Palestinian woman. This is, of course, in reference to the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict in the Middle East. Huda shared her thoughts in her Instagram Stories, and screen recordings were then shared across social media.

Huda called out Andy Cohen after the 'Love Island USA' reunion for alleged zionist behavior.

In the post on her Stories, Huda wrote that she felt questioned by Andy during the reunion. During the reunion, Andy pressed her on dating details now that Love Island USA is over. But, she told him repeatedly, she is legally bound by Netflix not to share her relationship deals outside of reality TV.

Per Us Weekly, there are rumors that Perfect Match Season 3 star Louis Russell began dating Huda after filming and that she is unable to share that information with the public. However, their relationship has not been confirmed. Regardless, since she was unable to "legally" share with Andy who she is dating now, she seems to have felt the pressure when the reunion was filmed.

"Having someone like this question a Palestinian woman is the most sick thing you can do," Huda wrote in her Instagram Stories. "Shame on you." Her text was on top of screenshots where Andy said on social media or in the press that he stands with Israel. Although Huda's post is no longer available on her Instagram, it has been shared across the platform and on TikTok, where fans of Love Island USA are divided on how they feel about Huda's claims about Andy.

"Andy Cohen is a raging zionist, and knowing that and watching this, it was so obvious how he was targeting her," one TikTok user commented on a post from the reunion. Under the same video, another fan wrote, "He is holding her accountable, and her fans can't handle it."

On Andy's Instagram, fans of the show left comments on some of his posts to share their thoughts about his questions for Huda at the reunion. And, once again, they seemed to be torn, with some fans supporting Huda in feeling targeted by Andy's questions at the reunion and others claiming that it's "just his job."

Huda is rumored to be dating a 'Perfect Match' star now.