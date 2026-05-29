Who Is Aniya Harvey's Dad on 'Love Island USA'? She Comes From a Sports Family The Season 8 Islander already has a connection to the world of professional sports. By Alisan Duran Published May 29 2026, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@aniyaharvey02

Love Island USA Season 8 is introducing viewers to a brand-new group of Islanders, including Aniya Harvey. Shortly after Peacock revealed the cast, fans began searching for more information about the 23-year-old Georgia native and her life outside the villa.

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While many viewers may not recognize Aniya's name immediately, some quickly discovered she has a connection to the professional sports world. As excitement builds ahead of the new season, fans are especially curious about her family background and growing social media presence.

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Who is Aniya Harvey's dad?

Aniya Harvey's father is former NBA player Donnell Harvey. The retired basketball player was selected in the first round of the 2000 NBA Draft and spent four seasons in the league, appearing for multiple franchises during his professional career.

After his NBA stint, Donnell continued playing professionally overseas, competing in several European and Chinese leagues. His lengthy basketball career helped establish the athletic foundation that many fans now associate with the Harvey family.

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Although Donnell built his reputation on the basketball court, Aniya pursued a different sport. She played collegiate volleyball while attending Florida Atlantic University, where she also studied computer science.

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Donnell Harvey enjoyed a lengthy professional basketball career.

Donnell entered the NBA after being selected by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2000 NBA Draft. During his time in professional basketball, he suited up for several organizations before eventually continuing his career internationally.

According to reports, Donnell later played for teams in countries across Europe and Asia. His international basketball journey extended well beyond his NBA years and helped make him a familiar name among longtime basketball fans.

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Aniya Harvey's Love Island Instagram is already gaining attention.

Away from reality television, Aniya has built a growing audience on social media. Her Instagram account features fashion photos, lifestyle content, travel snapshots, and updates from her daily life.

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As of the Season 8 cast announcement, Aniya's Instagram following was already climbing as Love Island USA fans rushed to learn more about the newcomer. Many viewers expect her audience to grow significantly once the season begins airing.

Hosted by Ariana Madix and narrated by Iain Stirling, Love Island USA returns with a fresh group of singles hoping to find romance in the villa. For Aniya, the show offers an opportunity to introduce herself to viewers beyond her family's sports connections.

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Ahead of the new season, Ariana shared advice for the incoming Islanders during an interview with PEOPLE. She encouraged contestants to remain authentic throughout the experience, saying that being genuine is the best way to connect with both viewers and potential romantic partners.