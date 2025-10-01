Mark Cuban Reveals the Reasons He Sold His Dallas Mavericks Majority Stake The businessman has been involved with the NBA team for more than two decades, winning the 2011 NBA Championship. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 1 2025, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Handling a professional sports team can be very difficult. Not everything in the industry is related to winning championships and a considerable amount of money. After all, sports teams are just a business that needs to be turned into a profitable source of income. When the situation gets rough, stakeholders are given the option to sell any percentage of the team they decide. Surprisingly, there are some businessmen willing to let go of their team, regardless of their success.

When talking about the history of the Dallas Mavericks, it's important to mention Mark Cuban and everything he did for the NBA organization. The businessman was relentless in his quest for success. Why did Mark sell his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks? Here's what we know about the series of events that led the investor to walk away from something he dedicated twenty years of his life to.

Why did Mark Cuban sell his Dallas Mavericks stake?

According to Benzinga, one of the reasons why Mark sold his Dallas Mavericks stake was that he didn't want his children to face online backlash. People on the internet always believe that they can do a better job than sports owners, coaches, players, and even filmmakers. Mark knows exactly the type of comments that would make their way to his children if they happened to inherit his position with the NBA team.

Another reason Mark stepped away from the team is that he wanted to invest in a casino, as stated by Front Office Sports. If sports gambling were legalized in Texas, Mark could have yet another way to profit from the Mavericks. The businessman mentioned that he was inspired by the businesses that handle gambling in Las Vegas, where a lot of money comes in from major sports leagues.

Mark Cuban led the Dallas Mavericks to their only NBA Championship.

The Dallas Mavericks have existed for more than four decades. Over the course of their history, the team from Texas had some playoff appearances, but the NBA Championship was still out of their grasp. One single owner or coach can make a major difference for a struggling team. In 2011, Mark's leadership took the Dallas Mavericks to their first and only championship victory. The team defeated the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals.

Dirk Nowitzki, Shawn Marion, and Jason Kidd are some of the Mavericks players who stepped up to the challenge during the Finals series. More than a decade after walking away with the gold, Mark decided that it was time for a new chapter in his life.