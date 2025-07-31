Millions of Dollars in Miami Heat Collectables Stolen in One of the Biggest Memorabilia Heists Ever An investigation is currently underway. By Niko Mann Published July 31 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / WPLG Local 10

An NBA insider revealed that Miami Heat memorabilia was stolen from the Collectors Club during a multi-million dollar heist in Miami, Fla. The heist could be one of the biggest heists of sports memorabilia in U.S. history, according to WPLG Local 10 News.

Article continues below advertisement

NBA insider Amin Elhassan appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show on July 28, and he revealed that millions of dollars worth of collectibles had been stolen from the Collectors Club in Miami in the last year and a half.

Source: YouTube / WPLG Local 10

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about the Miami Heat memorabilia heist.

According to Amin, who is a former NBA executive, millions of dollars worth of Miami Heat NBA Finals collectables were stolen in the heist over a period of 18 months, unnoticed, and probably sold. "If the theft was unnoticed, the sale may go unnoticed," he said. He also revealed that the stolen items are hard to track, and game-worn Finals jerseys were included in the theft.

“This person was taking them and selling them,” he said. "One of the largest — if not the largest — memorabilia heists in the history of this country. The sale of ill-gotten memorabilia.” He added that the FBI is currently investigating, but the FBI would not confirm the investigation. “We cannot comment on an ongoing investigation," said an FBI spokesperson. “What red-flagged it within the memorabilia community is, you never see people with this much stuff," added Amin.

Article continues below advertisement

Were the Miami Heat the victims of one of the biggest memorabilia heists in sports history? @DarthAmin pic.twitter.com/yf7XcXqZtr — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) July 28, 2025

Amin also said that a person with ties to the NBA and a Miami police officer were involved in the heist. "Some of the people involved include a police officer ... This person was taking them and selling them," he said. "Any day now, the feds are going to announce, like, this thing is happening." The manager of the Collector’s Club, Travis Nichols, said an NBA Finals jersey worn for only one game could sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars, and he's surprised there wasn't a heist sooner.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was crazy, obviously. It’s a huge, huge thing to break, but at this point, I’m shocked it took this long for something that big to happen," he said. "Memorabilia is moved into the asset class by a lot of financial institutions. It’s about time people start realizing that this stuff has money to it,” he added, per WSVN.com.

Article continues below advertisement

"As technology increases, people are able to sell things much easier than they used to be," Travis later told CBS News. "It's not like you have to know a guy. You can go on different marketplaces online, or go to in-person shows, show them at your table. It's really rough, because some of the stuff is untraceable when it's sold."