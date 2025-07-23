Why Is Brittany Renner on ‘Basketball Wives’? Her Time on the Show Hasn’t Been Pleasant The 'Judge This Cover' author had multiple NBA connections before joining 'Basketball Wives.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 23 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bundleofbrittany

VH1's Basketball Wives has undergone numerous changes since its debut in the early 2000s. Longtime fans of the Shaunie O'Neal-produced series remember the days when there were two separate shows, Basketball Wives: Miami and Basketball Wives: Los Angeles. We also recall how the drama intensified when the two cities merged, focusing solely on L.A., with OG stars Jackie Christie, Evelyn Lozada, and Jennifer Williams leading the charge.

Although some familiar faces have anchored the show, Basketball Wives never shies away from letting newbies come in and have a Ponderosa with the vets. In Season 12, social media personality Brittany Renner was among one of the newer cast members asked to return after making her debut in Season 11.

Brittany sparked attention on the show for many of her controversial moves, including her conversion to Islam, which she discussed during the season. Her faith, paired with her previous behavior, has many fans questioning why she's on Basketball Wives, let alone reality TV.

Why is Brittany Renner on 'Basketball Wives'?

Brittany didn't disclose why Basketball Wives seemed like the perfect fit for her career. However, before she went on the show, she was linked to several NBA players and rappers, including James Harden, Drake, and Lil Uzi Vert. Brittany detailed some of her relationships with her famous exes in her tell-all book, Judge This Cover.

It's possible that money could've played a role in the influencer's decision to join Basketball Wives. In 2023, she confirmed on the Tonight's Conversation podcast that her ex and baby daddy, PJ Washington, paid her $2,500 in child support for their son, Paul Jermaine Washington III. The amount is significantly lower than rumors that circulated on social media that claimed PJ paid her $200,000 a month.

Brittany also used Basketball Wives to highlight her conversion to Islam. She made headlines in 2024 when she posted an Instagram video of her wearing a black hijab and modest clothing. Despite fans saying she was disrespecting the religion and didn't believe she was serious about converting to her faith, Brittany continued to share her journey on the show, including scenes of her praying or wearing her hijab. Still, her co-stars didn't let up on her while she attempted to change her ways.

During one Season 12 scene, Brittany verbally sparred with Jackie at a lounge outing. At one point in their exchange, Brittany asked Jackie how many drinks she had, to which Jackie replied, “I had this water, baby. How many have you had under your hijab?” The insult upset Brittany, who took their beef even further by calling out Jackie's parenting skills. As viewers know, Jackie and her daughter and co-star, Chantel Christie, shared their tumultuous relationship with fans during the season.

