Author and Fitness Model Brittany Renner's Net Worth Is Steadily Growing

Money is the motivation! Ever since Brittany Renner rose to fame in 2013, social media users pegged the socialite as the next big fitness influencer. Over the years, Brittany has used her athletic background to build a “FitThickArmy” that aims to help women achieve desired curves without plastic surgery.

Even though Brittany has a true passion for the fitness world, she has spread her wings in different avenues. From modeling to landing hosting gigs, Brittany is focused on building her bag and making a name for herself. And since Brittany has been a hot topic due to her former relationship with NBA player PJ Washington and work in the publishing industry, her net worth has also been called into question.

Brittany Renner is a model, author, and fitness influencer that has gained notoriety for her work and relationships.

Aside from various fitness brand partnerships under her belt, Brittany has used her celebrity to score a book deal. After the success of her debut novel, Judge This Cover , fans expect her net worth to be on the sizable side. As it turns out, Brittany’s net worth is on the incline. MarriedBiography reports that Brittany has accumulated a net worth of $500,000 so far in her career.

Brittany Renner is currently being slammed on social media for exhibiting "predatory" behavior.

On Oct. 16, 2021, Brittany posted a selfie of herself on a college campus with a caption that reads: “Hey Jackson State. Hide your sons.” It didn’t take long for social media users to call Brittany out for what they deemed to be predatory behavior. Brittany recently gave birth to a baby boy she shares with ex-boyfriend PJ Washington. In case you didn't know, PJ is seven years Brittany's junior and she's been accused of grooming him.

Not to mention, Brittany also posted the same caption in a Twitter post, which continued to rub social media users the wrong way. “Leave them youngins alone, Jezebel,” one user replied to the tweet.

Although some people are troubled by Brittany's presence at the college, it appears that Jackson State University is Brittany’s alma mater and she was only at the school to attend their homecoming game. Still, Brittany's posts and social media clap backs at naysayers regarding her behavior have resulted in some people calling her a predator. Some users have even labeled her “R. Shelly,” an insult naming her the female version of disgraced singer R. Kelly.

Things took a turn for the worse once Brittany decided to respond to haters who are accusing her of lusting over college boys. “Yeah imagine someone 18 or older wanting to f--k me, and me wanting to f--k them, so we f--k …Very outrageous! Call Chris Hansen NOW!!!,” she tweeted in response to a user.

Social media has since continued with their dragging of the socialite. While many agree that her behavior is questionable, it has brought up a debate about older men pursuing younger women. Should the rules be different when it comes to women seeking out younger men? Many people are also convinced that Brittany is simply looking for a meal ticket.