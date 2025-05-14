Who Are the Fathers of ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Chantel Christie’s Two Children? Chantel Christie is the second child of retired NBA star and newly minted Sacramento Kings head coach, Doug Christie, and Jackie Christie. By Danielle Jennings Published May 14 2025, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: VH1

For almost 15 years, Chantel Christie has grown up in front of the camera as her mother Jackie Christie stars on VH1’s long-running reality hit series, Basketball Wives. Now all grown up with children of her own, fans are wondering more about Chantel’s personal life, including the identities of her children’s fathers.

Chantel is the second child of retired NBA star and newly minted Sacramento Kings head coach, Doug Christie, and Jackie Christie. She has an older sister, Takari Lee, from Jackie’s previous relationship, and a brother, Doug Jr., the youngest of Doug and Jackie’s two children.

Source: Mega

Who are the fathers of Chantel Christie’s two children?

In April 2017, Chantel welcomed her first child, a daughter, with basketball player Stacy Davis who played professionally overseas, according to BCK Online. The two were in a relationship but were never married and eventually parted ways. Per VH1, Chantel recently gave birth to a second child, a son, with her new husband, Charlotte Hornets player DaQuan Jeffries, making her full circle transition complete, as she is now an official basketball wife like her mother.

Who is Stacy Davis?

Before playing professional basketball overseas, Stacy was a star player at Pepperdine University. During their relationship and following their split, Stacy and Chantel kept things rather private. As he continues to play basketball overseas, Stacy has kept his public appearances sparse and Chantel rarely mentions him or why they broke up.

Chantel previously mentioned on the show that her daughter’s father (referring to Stacy) didn’t sign off for her to appear on the show. In November 2024, Stacy wrote a heartfelt message to his daughter on Instagram. “I always miss my baby a lot during the holiday. Showing her the world has been & will be, my greatest accomplishment,” his message to her read in part.

Who is DaQuan Jeffries?

After briefly playing with the Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, and the New York Knicks, DaQuan signed with the Charlotte Hornets in October 2024. Similar to her previous relationship with Stacy, Chantel and DaQuan’s relationship is also under the radar, as the two eloped and no one in her family has ever met him, based on comments she made on the show.

As of now, there have been no additional details from either Chantel or DaQuan about how they met, became engaged, and ultimately decided to elope instead of having a wedding with friends and family. However, Chantel did say on the show that while she is planning a ceremony for loved ones, she isn’t in a hurry to introduce him to her parents.

What can we expect from Chantel on ‘Basketball Wives?’

In the explosive Season 12 trailer, fans were shocked to see Chantel and Jackie get into a physical altercation. In the quick glimpse of the moment, Chantel is seen pushing Jackie as her mother attempts to exit her home, and in response, Jackie appears to hit Chantel back before the camera cuts to end the scene and the trailer.

Additionally, as seen in the Season 12 premiere, Chantel has moved into the same high-rise apartment building as her mother so that Jackie can help with her grandson. However, Chantel made it clear that the close proximity is not an open invitation for Jackie to meddle, as Chantel scoffed at the idea of giving her mother a key to her home.