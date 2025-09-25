New Orleans Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson Shows off Major Weight Loss, Stunning Fans "I haven't felt like this since college, high school." By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 25 2025, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Coming out of a hugely successful career at Duke University, many expected Zion Williamson to be one of the NBA's next great stars. Unfortunately, his career with the New Orleans Pelicans has not lived up to that billing thanks to a combination of injuries and personal problems.

Among the biggest problems that Zion has dealt with throughout his career is his weight, which fluctuates wildly and sometimes means that he is not as in shape as he could be. Ahead of the beginning of the 2025-2026 season, it looks like Zion might be trimmer than ever. Here's what we know.

Zion Williamson at the ESPYs in 2019

What's behind Zion Williamson's weight loss?

Zion appears to have lost a considerable amount of weight in his 2025 media day photos, although he hasn't discussed losing the weight publicly. He only played 30 games last year before getting injured, and Pelicans fans hope this season will be a turning point for him. "I haven't felt like this since college, high school," Zion said at media day, per The Mirror US. "Where I can walk in the gym and I feel good."

Joe Dumars, the Pelicans' executive vice president for basketball operations, said that Zion had enjoyed a "great" offseason, and he also said that he was holding Zion accountable for fitness issues that he's had in the past. Trey Murphy III, one of Zion's teammates, also remarked on how impressed he was by Zion's new figure, saying he was "slimmer than I have ever seen him during the summertime."

"I like Joe. What you see is what you get," Zion said of the executive. "He's going to hold me accountable, and as he holds me accountable, he's going to give me a lot of responsibilities as well. I'm excited for it and I look forward to it. I know he's going to hold me to a really high standard and if I slip up or anything, I know he's going to be right there to make sure I get right back on path."

Can Zion Williamson take the New Orleans Pelicans to the playoffs?

In spite of Zion's newly trim figure, few are expecting the Pelicans to really contend next season. The West, where the Pelicans play, is the far more stacked conference and includes the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. "I love the composition of this team," Zion said. "There was a time where I felt like Trey (Murphy), where I kept tabs on it, kept notes on it. But nah, that's in the past for me.

"How I feel on it now? Whatever you said at that certain time, when we are in a certain position, you just got to stay over there. There's no coming over here, don't want validation," he continued. "You don't even have to waste your time and say, 'Them guys really did it.' I don't care. You just got to stay over there."