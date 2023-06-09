Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Zion Williamson's Girlfriend Is Expecting His First Child, but Did He Cheat on Her? Zion Williamson has kept his romantic life private, which has led many to wonder who he's dating in light of the news he's going to be a father. By Joseph Allen Jun. 9 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@zionwilliamson

Although his career in the NBA has been plagued by injuries, it seems that Zion Williamson is keeping fairly busy in his personal life. News recently broke that the New Orleans Pelican was expecting his first child with his girlfriend. Following that news, though, another revelation emerged that put a cloud over that happy news.

Following this flood of news, many wanted to better understand who Zion is dating, and why he's in the middle of such a strong wave of backlash and controversy.

Who is Zion Williamson dating?

Zion has tended to keep his romantic entanglements out of the spotlight and doesn't post personal things on his Instagram. Just recently, his girlfriend Akheema posted a gender reveal. It served as an announcement that the two were having a baby and that they're officially dating. Akheema has hinted that the two of them were in a relationship in the past, but this was the first time Zion showed up on her Instagram.

Following the news that the two of them were having a baby together, though, many wanted to learn more about Akheema. According to her social media accounts, she's a video creator who posts things like shopping hauls and comfort food recipes to her YouTube channel. In the past, she has also worked as a real estate agent, and posted several photos at various points of houses she was selling.

Akheema is also a mother already, and although she doesn't post about her son frequently, it seems like the boy is 5 years old. Now, Akheema is expecting another child with Zion, and the baby girl is apparently due in November. It's unclear who the father of Akheema's son is, but it seems like she and Zion have been dating for at least a few months now.

Zion has been accused of cheating on Akheema.

Almost the exact moment that Zion's relationship with Akheema went public, adult film star Moriah Mills took to Twitter to suggest that she had intimate relations with Zion as recently as a week ago. Moriah also shared what appears to be a Snapchat with Zion in which he appears to offer to give her the money so that she can move to New Orleans, where he currently lives.

I became the black women you wanted me to be I stop straightening my hair and began wearing braids and waist beads as your request. And even stayed off social media for a bit and this is what you do @Zionwilliamson yeah I’m hurt we was more than that can’t believe this what made… — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 9, 2023

“Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson,” Moriah wrote on Twitter. “I was with you last week in New Orleans and you couldn’t tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I’ve done for you @Zionwilliamson.” In response, Akheema took to her Instagram Stories to share some thoughts of her own. “People like to watch a queens fall from grace. Luck for you b---hes I know how to keep my balance," she wrote.