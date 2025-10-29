Trump Mocks Prime Minister Narendra Modi With an Unhinged Fake Indian Accent Modi reportedly avoided meeting with Trump in person during his tour in Asia. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 29 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

President Donald Trump's attempt to compliment Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a speaking engagement went horribly wrong when he showed off his not-so-great impersonation.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, Trump spoke at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, and shared his unwarranted thoughts about Modi in front of an audience. Here's what to know.

President Donald Trump's fake Indian accent really happened.

During his speech, Trump reflected on the May 2025 ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which he has since taken credit for. He first complimented the prime minister, telling his audience he believed he was "the nicest looking guy," and that the official was someone, "you’d like to have as your father." Trump proceeded to discuss Modi's thoughts on the ceasefire and, for some reason, felt an attempted Indian accent would help him better describe their dynamic.

“He’s tough as hell,” Trump said before breaking into his apparent best Indian accent: “No, we will fight!” “I said, ‘Whoa, is that the same man that I know?’” the president added, this time without an accent.

The cringeworthy "compliment" followed Trump once again taking credit for the ceasefire. At the time, Trump intervened by threatening 250 percent tariffs on both countries in May 2025. During his speech, he stated that the tariffs made the people of both nations realize they needed to draw a truce. "After a little while, and they’re good people," Trump said. "And after literally two days, they called up, and they said we understand, and they stopped fighting — isn’t that amazing?”

"You think Biden would have done that?" he added, taking another jab at his predecessor, Joe Biden. "I don’t think so. Most people wouldn’t have thought of it, but you know."