Here's an Update on 'The Valley' Jason's Knee Injury — "I Hope I'm Just a Baby and I'm Fine" "I'm seeing the prospect of that vanishing for who knows how long, maybe forever." By Ivy Griffith Published June 2 2026, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jasoncaperna

Receiving an injury that you're not expecting is hard enough. But receiving an injury when you're doing something you know you shouldn't be can really sting the ego. Enter: Jason Caperna, from The Valley.

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Jason, who used to play basketball regularly, probably shouldn't have been playing his heart out while Bravo cameras rolled. And when he went down hard, injuring his knee, it really drove that home. Now, Jason is dealing with the aftermath of an injury that he says has a potentially long healing time. Here's what we know about the update from his knee injury.

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Here's an update on 'The Valley' Jason's knee injury.

Bravo cameras were filming while Jason played basketball with some of his The Valley castmates in a local park in Season 3, Episode 8. He felt that he had injured his knee doing one particular move, but he kept playing. That is, until he went down hard. His castmates asked if he was okay, and an agonized Jason replied, "No, I'm not. My knee's f--ked. It popped out. Oh my God. ... Can we get someone here fast? I retired from basketball for a frickin' reason" (excerpts via Bravo).

Even producers, who usually maintain the fourth wall and don't interfere, felt that they needed to step in, checking to see if he wanted an ambulance. Jason replied, "Probably ambulance, maybe." After paramedics had him on a stretcher and loaded him up, Jason quipped, "I hope I'm just a baby and I'm fine." But as one might guess, he was not fine.

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@realpoptalk I guess I am more of a glass half full kind of person, at least he will still be able to walk after recovery when there are so many people in this world who have permanently lost the use of their extremities. I think Jason & Janet Caperna will do anything to make a storyline for the show and they just do not seem authentic. #thevalley #thevalleybravo #bravo #vanderpumprules #vpr ♬ original sound - realpoptalk Source: TikTok / @realpoptalk

During The Valley After Show, Jason recalled, "There was such a loud pop that I, like, heard it and felt it so loudly. And then when I was on the ground, I looked down [and] my kneecap was in the wrong place. ... I don't know much about, like, knee injuries like that, so I'm thinking maybe it's just dislocated." He felt as though the patella, the kneecap, was "disconnected", describing his injury; "So, like, if I would roll one way, the kneecap would roll that way too. So, I felt the kneecap moving. ... That's why I'm like, there's something weird here. So I couldn't roll over."

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Will this interfere with Jason and Janet's plans for the future?

It's perhaps unsurprising that his wife, Jason Caperna, got in a little scold when asked about Jason's injury. She explained, "Jason knew he shouldn't have been playing. Jason stopped playing basketball like 12 years ago because his knees were hurting him. And before he left, I told him, I was like, 'Do not show off.'"

Now, Jason worries that his bad step will interfere with their plans for the future. During the Season 3 tagline for Jason and Janet, the couple discusses the possibility of adding another baby to their family. And Jason is worried about being able to keep up with the young son they already have.

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On an episode of The Valley that ran in May 2026, Jason mused in a confessional, "To see my future of the next however many months where I'm going to be disabled is really scary. My son, like, he is at an age where he just wants to play, he just wants to run around. And I'm seeing the prospect of that vanishing for who knows how long, maybe forever."