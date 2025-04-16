'The Valley' Cast Member Janet Caperna Is Thriving in Her New Role as a Boy Mom 'The Valley' star Janet Caperna has an adorable little family! By Allison DeGrushe Published April 16 2025, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Since its debut in January 2013, Vanderpump Rules has sparked several spinoffs — with the latest being The Valley. The show centers on five couples, including Janet and Jason Caperna, as they navigate the challenges of "adulting." Wait, if this is what the show is all about, why aren't there any cameras in our homes too? We're trying to adult here!

OK, OK, we'll stop... but on the topic of Janet and Jason Caperna, there's been a lot of talk about their lives lately. In fact, viewers are especially eager to get a glimpse into the iconic Bravolebrities' lives with their adorable little bundle of joy!

'The Valley' star Janet Caperna is the proud mom of one kid!

Since filming for Season 1 wrapped, Janet and Jason Caperna welcomed their first child together! Janet gave birth to their son, Cameron, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram the following day, posting a photo of themselves with their newborn. Janet captioned the heartwarming post, "And then there were three," followed by a red heart emoji.

While Janet and Jason have kept a relatively low profile with pictures of Cameron on social media, they've shared a few special moments. Janet posted some cute photos of Jason and Cameron for Father's Day in June 2024 and also uploaded a carousel of images and videos to celebrate Cameron's first birthday on Dec. 7, 2024.

Janet filmed Season 1 of 'The Valley' while she was pregnant.

The first season of The Valley was filmed from July to September 2023, which means Janet was still pregnant with her son, Cameron, during production. As many mothers can attest, working while pregnant is no easy feat — so we can only imagine how challenging it must've been for Janet to deal with cameras and all the usual reality TV drama while expecting.

In a June 2024 interview with People, Janet opened up about the experience. While she was thrilled about the show's success, she didn't shy away from admitting just how "difficult" it was to film while pregnant. "I'm so proud of it, but also I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, this was maybe the hardest thing I've ever done,'" she told the outlet.

Janet explained that she felt like "an exaggerated form" of herself during filming because she was "pretty miserable pregnant." She continued, "So, you saw more of that side, but I hope next season you see a lot more... of my fun side I hope for [Season 2] you'll see."

Being pregnant also meant Janet had to be mindful of her "space and stress levels" — but in Season 2, she's ready to loosen up a bit!