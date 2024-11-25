Brittany Cartwright and Zack Wickham Teased New Cast Intros for 'The Valley' Season 2

Fans of The Valley fully expect Season 2 to give them all the juicy details of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's split. And, while Brittany couldn't give much of an update to the second season than many wanted on her podcast, she did recently share that The Valley's Season 2 intros were filmed and that they were "so good." She also had co-star and real life bestie Zack Wickham on her podcast and they shared some updates about his status on the Bravo show.

During the first season, both Zack and mutual friend Jasmine Goode were friends of the cast. They weren't part of the main promotional materials and they weren't even an official part of the cast photo. Now, however, things are different. And as the couples in the show are splitting up, the cast is growing. It's all about balance, apparently.

Brittany Cartwright says 'The Valley's Season 2 has new intros for cast members.

During the Nov. 22 episode of Brittany's podcast that she once shared with Jax (they take turns hosting without each other for the time being) When Reality Hits, Brittany shared that the cast filmed their new intros. So just in case you were worried about the future of the show, the second season is indeed coming along.

"Speaking of The Valley, this week on Monday and Tuesday, we all shot our intros for Season 2," Brittany said. "We needed new ones. But they are so good. I cannot wait for you guys to see them. We can't really go into detail about that, but you guys will see that probably soon. Even before the season comes out."

Unfortunately, though, Brittany couldn't share anything else that fans would want to know about the second season. And as a whole, the cast isn't usually privy to much that fans don't know about. Brittany revealed that they only see each new episode "a day before it comes out." When Brittany mentioned the "social media backlash" they inevitably face when a new Valley episode premieres, Zack added, "They give us 24 hours to prepare emotionally."

Zack Wickham and Jasmine Goode were promoted to cast members on 'The Valley.'

Even though fans don't have a ton of new information when it comes to The Valley Season 2, Zack and Brittany shared that Zack and Jasmine were both promoted to official cast members for the second season. They even joked that Zack had previously Photoshopped himself and Jasmine into a cast photo back in Season 1.