Brittany Cartwright says "A Lot of Rage Texting" Happened While Jax Taylor Was in Rehab

When Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright originally announced their separation, many believed it was all about publicly for The Valley on Bravo. Then, Brittany moved out. And eventually, Jax got his own place and Brittany and their son Cruz moved back into the house they once shared. Now, after Jax went to rehab for his mental health, Brittany claims that his stint didn't do anything to change or help him.

In fact, according to her in an episode of Bravo's Hot Mic podcast, he contacted her while he was in rehab and sent horrible messages to her. It's one of many reasons why Brittany doesn't think rehab helped Jax, and after he came home from rehab, Brittany didn't feel compelled to take him back and work on things. Now, she's eager for the divorce proceedings to be on their way so they can officially and legally end things.

Brittany says Jax's rehab stay didn't help him.

When Brittany appeared on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast, she was candid about her marriage with Jax and where things went wrong. For her, it was about being belittled and targeted by him in his worst moments. And at some point, it was time to end things. She also revealed that, despite Jax's public claims about bettering himself by going to rehab and even sharing his bi-polar diagnosis with his fans and followers, he did not change for the better.

"I don't feel like he changed at all in those 30 days," Brittany said. "And the reason, I'm sure it will be on the show as well, but you know, a lot of rage texting and stuff was still going on the entire time that he was in rehab. So for me, I was just noticing, like, this is just going to be constant. Like if you're in therapy seven hours a day and you're still finding time to call me names and cuss me out and send me rage texts, then you're obviously never going to change."

Brittany opened up about Jax's behavior during the end of their relationship.

After Bravo shared some clips from the podcast interview on Instagram, Brittany commented to write that she's grateful that she can start to share some of her story with other people. And her hope, at the end of the day, is to reach other women in similar positions and in similarly distraught relationships, with her story.