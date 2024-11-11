'VPR's Scheana Shay Is 100 Percent "Team Brittany" When It Comes to Jax Taylor

Just because Vanderpump Rules is on an extended hiatus ahead of its twelfth season, it doesn't mean the drama is anywhere near over for its current and former stars. Because when Scheana Shay opened up about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's divorce on her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, she didn't mince words with how she feels about the former couple.

Article continues below advertisement

In no uncertain terms, Scheana declared that she and husband Brock Davies are both "team Brittany." And even though Brock admitted that he doesn't mind judging Brittany and Jax a bit amidst their divorce proceedings and co-parenting of their young son, Scheana is all about supporting Brittany above all else.

Article continues below advertisement

Scheana Shay weighs in on Jax and Brittany's divorce on her podcast.

During the Nov. 8 episode of Scheana's podcast, she and Brock answered a ton of questions that fans sent in. And when they addressed one about seeing Jax Taylor sometimes when he drops or picks up his son from the same school that their daughter attends, Brock admitted that he doesn't understand how Scheana has "stuck around" as long as she has since there is always so much drama between Jax and Brittany.

"I love Brittany, that's why we deal with Jax," Scheana responded. Brock pointed out that, the way he sees it, Brittany can be "wishy-washy" about Jax because of the boundaries that she sets and then later eases up on. "I also think they're trying to figure out how to co-parent," Scheana said. "This is a new world for them. Neither of them have been married and divorced with a child and a home before, you know? So I don't think we can really judge or say how they're dealing with it."

Article continues below advertisement

But, Scheana added, they are "team Brittany." Scheana also joked about how Jax talks to Randall Emmett, fellow VPR star Lala Kent's ex, even though according to Jax, Randall still owes him money from a deal gone south. Brock even chimed in to add that Jax isn't above bragging about his new condo or his new truck despite the fact that he should probably be laying low as he and Brittany navigate the new normal of co-parenting and living apart.

Article continues below advertisement

Jax fired back at Scheana after her podcast came out.

Not long after Scheana's podcast episode dropped, Jax took to Instagram to respond to it. And, like Scheana was unafraid to make her feelings about Jax and Brittany heard, Jax was equally as undaunted by the idea of calling her out. Sometimes the drama outside of VPR is almost as good as the drama that happens on the show.