There Are Rumors About Lala Kent and Ariana Madix's Salary Requests Ahead of 'VPR' Season 12

After an explosive tenth season of Vanderpump Rules, fans expected the series to continue on that trajectory. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, and after Season 11, production took an extended break. Now, there are rumors that one reason behind this longer-than-usual pause is because of Lala Kent and Ariana Madix's demands over more money. But are Lala and Ariana really delaying production on Vanderpump Rules?

Article continues below advertisement

Lala shared details and addressed the rumor on a previously unedited version of a recent episode of her podcast. The original episode was taken down, but not before some fans took notes about what Lala said regarding her allegedly asking for more e money from Bravo and, by extension, delaying filming for herself and her co-stars.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Are Lala and Ariana delaying the 'Vanderpump Rules' production ahead of Season 12?

The Redditor who originally shared details about the podcast episode, which was released a day earlier than usual, in a Reddit thread, later added that the episode was taken down. The episode that dropped after that, was a more condensed version, but without the content regarding the money rumor about Lala and Ariana.

What that means regarding the rumor itself is not totally clear, though Lala didn't exactly reveal anything game-changing. However, according to the Redditor, in the originally released episode, Lala addressed the rumor about her and Ariana holding out for more money ahead of a new season of Vanderpump Rules. And Lala allegedly denied the rumor.

Article continues below advertisement

"There's something out there, I guess where it's being said that Ariana and I," Lala said, according to the user on Reddit. "The reason production's being held up on Vanderpump Rules is because Ariana and I are wanting a lot of money. And although that is a rumor, I like it. There's literally been not one conversation, but let's go with that. That sounds pretty gangster."

Article continues below advertisement

Lala is reportedly going to be on 'The Valley's Season 2.

After Lala apparently denied that she asked for more money to film Vanderpump Rules, it makes sense why she might not need the money from the Bravo show. Both Lala and Scheana Shay were spotted filming Season 2 of The Valley with some of their former Vanderpump co-stars.