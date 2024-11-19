Jax Taylor Opens Up About His Mistreatment of Brittany Cartwright During Their Marriage

No one ever said that marrying Jax Taylor would be easy. In fact, people both on and off Vanderpump Rules warned Brittany Cartwright against it. But she married him in a lavish Kentucky ceremony and even had a child with him. Now, after she filed for divorce and he moved out, Jax admitted to being "verbally abusive" during their marriage, and it's an admission that doesn't come as a shock to many.

The idea of Jax being unkind to Brittany isn't exactly a surprise. Viewers saw that sort of behavior from him on VPR and later on The Valley. But for Jax to admit to it and be open about where he went wrong in his marriage is what really surprised many following his interview on the Bravo Hot Mic podcast. But things are never really black and white with Jax, and what he said on the podcast isn't necessarily all he is going to say on the topic.

Jax Taylor admitted he was "verbally abusive" in his marriage.

During an episode of the Hot Mic podcast, on which Brittany also appeared without Jax, he opened up about seeking treatment at a mental health facility. He also owned up to his behavior towards Brittany, and he noted that some of the uncomfortable interactions between them will play out in Season 2 of The Valley.

"I was in a really dark, dark place," Jax said. "I did some really awful things, and what I mean by awful things is, I was verbally abusive." He also shared that he started medication to help him with his anger and that, since going on medication for the first time in his life, it has been a "game changer." What that means for his co-parenting relationship with Brittany is unclear, though.

Brittany Cartwright has spoken out about her marriage with Jax.

Before Jax was on the Hot Mic podcast, Brittany appeared solo herself. She shared that she hoped her story could help other women in similar relationships. She also claimed that she didn't see any kind of change in Jax after he entered into the mental health facility. According to Brittany, Jax's "rage texts" he sent while he was in treatment were all the proof she needed that his hours of therapy each day weren't helping him. However, according to Jax, he came out of treatment as a changed man.