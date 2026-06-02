'Love Island' Season 8 Star Sean Reifel Is in the Middle of Baby Mama Drama "I will move my entire life 1000 times over to be your daddy." By Distractify Staff Published June 2 2026, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@parm3_sean

Sean, who hails from Easton, Penn., is one cast member fans are already oogling. Thanks to his good looks and characteristics, he’s looking for in a partner, fans are ready to see how he stands against the competition. Not to mention, the fact that he has a son adds an interesting spin on the future of his dating life, given the drama he’s been dealing with at home.

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Peacock’s Love Island is set to hit the platform at 9 pm on June 2, and of course, fans are dissecting the private lives of each contestant. As usual, the act comes with the territory as viewers try to decipher who they feel is genuine and deserves the opportunity to potentially find a match. And while past seasons show that nothing remains a secret for too long, the Season 8 cast feels the heat times 10 — especially Sean Riefel.

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Sean and his baby mama, Nicole Santiago, are not seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to their son.

Baby mama drama always adds an interesting layer to a dating situation. Per The Sun, Sean took it upon himself to take his ex and baby mama, Nicole Santiago, to court over their son, Ravello.

The outlet shares that while the details of Sean’s original complaint are sealed, it appears that co-parenting issues, along with custody, seem to be the point of contention between both parties. However, it’s reported that a judge gave Sean custody for every three days out of 10.

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Apparently, the court granted shared legal custody to both parties, which included “the right to make major decisions on behalf of the child, including but not limited to decisions concerning medical, religious, and educational issues, and issues concerning school-related extracurricular activities.”

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Sean is said to have filed his complaint on Jan 17, 2025, in Pennsylvania, and the judge ruled that a temporary order would be issues, giving the former couple two months to resolve their issues.

And judging by Sean’s social media page, it appears that he has uprooted his life to ensure that he can be as close as possible to Ravello. Documents obtained by the outlet revealed that Sean had a plan to relocate to Pennsylvania from California. While the case is said to be ongoing, The Sun reveals that a non-disparagement clause has been applied to the custody order.

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“Each party shall encourage the child to love and respect the other party and that party’s family members,” the judge ordered.“Neither party shall make or permit anyone else to make negative comments about the other party or his or her family members in the presence or hearing of the child, or in any circumstance that may lead to repetition of such comments to the child, such as, for example, by posting the comments on social media.”

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Sean left his job as a police officer behind for ‘Love Island.’

Although some people understand the logic of temporarily putting your life on pause to find your special someone, others call it blasphemy. If you’ve been out of the loop, Pennsylvania Mayor J. Williams Reynolds has blasted Sean for leaving his law enforcement duties behind to pursue love.

“Our police department spent a lot of time training and we paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy,” he told WHTM. “We are disappointed he left, as we now have another vacancy in our department that is impossible to fill until next year. I never thought I’d see the day in America where reality show participation wins out over being a police officer.”

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