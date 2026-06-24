Why 'Love Island USA' Fans Think Alannah Keyser Was Quietly Removed From Casa Amor Viewers have noticed 'Love Island USA' reduced Alannah Keyser's screentime on the show in the wake of the controversy. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated June 24 2026, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Love Island USA contestant Alannah Keyser is currently facing backlash just days after she arrived in Casa Amor. Social media users have circulated screenshots and videos they claim are linked to Keyer, alleging she made racially insensitive comments online.

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Since then, some viewers have called for Keyser to be removed from the show. Peacock has not publicly commented on the allegations, and there has been no official confirmation that Keyser has been removed from the show.

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Some viewers have also speculated that Keyser’s screen time has been reduced in recent episodes. Zach Georgiou, who appeared to form one of the strongest connections with her during Casa Amor, has also received limited screen time.

Has Alannah Keyser Been Removed From ‘Love Island USA’?

The 21-year-old film student from Miami, Florida, has been absent from some recent promotional content shared by Love Island USA on social media. Keyser did not appear in a recent Instagram promotional post despite her connection with Georgiou. The June 23 episode also featured relatively little footage of the contestant compared with several other Casa Amor participants.

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Love Island USA bombshell Alannah Keyser is facing backlash after a resurfaced video allegedly showed her mouthing a racial slur.



Fans have also criticized her Casa Amor interactions, claiming she kept her distance from the Black male contestants.



📸 credit: @loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/G7FV0KNTeh — Just N Life (@TheJustNLife) June 22, 2026

The limited appearances have fueled speculation online about whether Keyser remains an active part of the season. Although she can still be seen briefly in the background of some scenes, viewers have noted her reduced visibility in recent episodes.

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As Cosmopolitan reported, Peacock has not issued a statement regarding Keyser's status on the show. Some viewers are having trouble imagining her continuing on the show if she makes a connection and travels to the villa.

Similar Controversies in the Past

If Keyser were ultimately removed, she would not be the first contestant this season to become the subject of controversy involving alleged racial slurs or insensitive remarks.

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alannah & zach barely having screen time tn #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/T79WdjuvJx — t ! (@huntersloki) June 24, 2026

Vasana Montgomery exited the season shortly after the cast was announced following controversy surrounding alleged racial slurs. Yulissa Escobar also faced backlash over the use of a racial slur and later left the villa. Cierra Ortega was removed from the show and subsequently issued a public apology after facing criticism over past social media activity.