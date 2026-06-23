Who is Alannah Keyser, the Controversial ‘Love Island USA’ Casa Amor Arrival? Social media users have circulated allegations accusing her of making racially insensitive remarks online. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated June 23 2026, 12:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alannahkeyser

Love Island USA contestant Alannah Keyser is facing online scrutiny just days after she arrived in Casa Amor. Social media users have circulated allegations accusing her of making racially insensitive remarks online.

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One video being shared online allegedly shows Keyser, but the identity of the woman in the clip has not been confirmed. A screenshot of a TikTok comment from more than 90 weeks ago has also circulated on social media. The screenshot, which has not been independently verified, appears to show a misspelling of the word "Nigerian" that some users interpreted as a racial slur.

Some users have tagged Keyser's alma mater, the University of Southern California, while urging the school to address the allegations. Others have called on Love Island USA to remove her from the show.

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Who is Alannah Keyser?

Keyser, 21, is a native of Miami, Florida. She later moved to California to attend the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. She was introduced as one of six new female contestants during Casa Amor, a separate villa where contestants are introduced to new potential romantic connections.

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Keyser has more than 306,000 followers on TikTok. Her most-viewed video has accumulated more than 14 million views, while her content has received more than 10 million likes overall. Some social media users have pointed out that her account contains roughly 90 videos despite its large following. The Tab reported that the earliest videos on the account date back to 2023.

Oh Alannah is racist asf!!! Get her out ASAP. Saying it with the er? #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/unUQKwPZ6c — M_ttamara (@m_ttamara) June 22, 2026

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Based on information included in her social media profiles, Keyser has described herself as having French and Colombian heritage. According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied film, cinema and video studies at USC's School of Cinematic Arts and previously interned with Pressman Film. She has also worked as a model, including with LA Models.

Has Alannah Keyser Been Removed From ‘Love Island USA’?

As of now, there has been no official confirmation that Keyser has been removed from the show. Although criticism of the contestant has spread across social media, neither Love Island USA nor USC has issued a public statement regarding the allegations.

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@USC @USCFilmOffice were you aware that you’ve allowed a racist student by the name of Alannah Keyser with a documented digital footprint that’s currently being platformed by @loveislandusa into your institution of higher learning and filmography? #LoveIslandUSA #USC pic.twitter.com/gUd4V79Vmm — Bej’a (@imtoothirty) June 22, 2026