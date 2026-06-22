'Love Island USA' Fans Uncover Alannah's Racist Past — Did She Also Lie About Film School? "'Love Island' producers love finding racist white women." By Anna Quintana Published June 22 2026, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

That was quick. Just hours after Alannah Keyser made her debut on Love Island USA as one of the bombshells in Casa Amor, fans discovered that the Miami-based beauty used racial slurs on social media.

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Now, not only are fans calling for her to be kicked out of the villa, but they are also tagging her school, the University of Southern California, in tweets to flag her behavior. "@USC were you aware that you’ve allowed a racist student by the name of Alannah Keyser with a documented digital footprint that’s currently being platformed by @loveislandusa into your institution of higher learning and filmography?" Yikes.

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Alannah Keyser was accused of acting racist on 'Love Island USA' before social media discoveries.

Even before her racist posts were uncovered on social media, fans of Love Island USA were calling Alannah's behavior suspicious during the heart rate challenge. Specifically, the guys she would and would not kiss... if you catch our drift.

"This casa girl acting different with the black guys is suspicious," one person tweeted before another added,"Soon as I saw this I knew something was up. Literally all the dark men she was like 'that’s all you get' It gave racist!"

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Oh Alannah is racist asf!!! Get her out ASAP. Saying it with the er? #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/unUQKwPZ6c — M_ttamara (@m_ttamara) June 22, 2026

Unsurprisingly, it did not take long for viewers to find evidence to back up those tweets. Not only did Alannah use the N-word in several Snapchat and Instagram messages, but a video also surfaced of Alannah singing the racial slur with friends. There are already reports that Alannah has been kicked out of the villa, making her the second girl from Season 8 to be removed from the show due to racist remarks on social media.

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And in case you were wondering, those racist comments were posted just last year, so she can't blame her age or not knowing it was inappropriate. Plus, viewers are also alleging Alannah lied about attending film school, revealing, "She's also a liar and doesn't even go to USC...... she went to a different school in LA called LMU and dropped out."

Now, fans are calling for 'Love Island USA' producers to have stronger background checks.

As we stated previously, this is not the first time a contestant has been removed after fans found racist social media posts and videos online. However, fans are now urging producers to step up the vetting process.

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"How are the Love Island producers SO BAD at background checks," one person asked on X. Another agreed, writing, "Love Island producers love finding racist white women." A third chimed in, "Why do the Love Island producers keep putting these racists in the same villa with black people? If it was this easy for people to find these just after a few minutes of their entrance, I'm sure the recruiters could have found it too."