Everything to Know About the Season 2 Plot of Anthology Rom-Com Series 'Love Life'

HBO Max's hit rom-com series Love Life is back for Season 2, and the shift in protagonist is what makes this season so fresh. Who knew it would be an anthology series? Season 1 followed Darby Carter (Anna Kendrick) as she experienced the ups and downs, the lusts and heartbreaks, and the butterflies and fireworks that come along with dating. Viewers watched as the flawed leading lady explored the realm of love throughout her influential 20s and 30s.

Article continues below advertisement

Darby learned and grew as an individual in between kissing a slew of frogs, or, as she called them, "losers on Match.com." She eventually found "The Person," who doesn't reveal himself until the season finale. Season 1 ended in Darby's favor, as most romantic comedies do, but Season 2 begins on a more somber note. Marcus Watkins — played by the always fabulous Emmy-nominated William Jackson Harper — is struggling to navigate his own love life. Let's further discuss Season 2's plot.

Source: HBO Max

Article continues below advertisement

In Season 2 of Sam Boyd's Love Life, fresh divorcee Marcus Watkins is lost in many ways. Without a stable marriage to distract him, Marcus is coming to the realization that he doesn't fully know himself. While going through the motions of each humdrum day and attempting to understand his own identity, Marcus enters a new phase of his love life, of course.

"I'm on all the apps, swipin' up and down and left and right," Marcus tells a friend, undertones of hesitance and tiredness coming through in his voice. The excitement and newness of single life come at a cost. "The banter, pretending to be someone you're not — I've got to be honest, I'm tired," he tells Anna Kendrick's Darby. You read that right, Darby Carter appears in Season 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HBO Max