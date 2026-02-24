'BodyPartz' Rapper Luci4 Found Dead in Los Angeles and His Cause of Death Is Suspicious Luci4 died on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 24 2026, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Luci4

Fans are mourning the tragic death of BodyPartz rapper Luci4. The artist, whose real name is James Dear, was found dead at the age of 23 in Los Angeles, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

Article continues below advertisement

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 911 call at a friend's home at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2026. When they arrived on the scene, Luci4 was dead, and the police are reportedly suspicious about the rapper's cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

Rapper Luci4 is found dead, and his cause of death is suspicious.

When the police arrived on the scene, Luci4's wallet had been emptied, according to his grandparents, and they had warned their grandson about the company he was keeping as his career evolved. He rose to fame in 2021 after he dropped "BodyPartz," which led to a record deal with Atlantic Records. The track has been viewed more than 4 million times on YouTube.

Luci4 is also known as Axxturelon, and his manager, Kayla G, also announced his death on TikTok. "I am devastated to inform you that today, James, Luci4, axxturel has passed away," she wrote. "He was truly a leader. A king. And musician. And a genius. There's nobody like him. And there will never be. We all loved him dearly. Rest easy. Please allow family and friends privacy and patience during this difficult time. Love you -Kayla 6."

Article continues below advertisement

"BodyPartz" was released through Bad Realm Records via Atlantic Records, and the single was gold certified by the Recording Industry Association of America back in 2024. Luci4's song "All Eyez on Me" was also a success back in 2020 on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

USA Today reports that Luci4 was also active on Spotify with his single "Sleeve," which dropped on Feb. 3. Luci4 was also popular on Soundcloud, and he had shared his music on the platform as recently as Feb. 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla G also left a message in her Instagram Stories noting that the "best decision" she ever made was representing the late artist. It read, "The best decision I ever made was to manage Luci4. We were inseparable and we will forever be bonded together. I'll see you soon king."

The investigation into Luci4's cause of death is ongoing, and the case remains open "pending additional investigation." Luci4 was an artist who earned success online in the underground rap scene. The rapper was a pioneer of sigilkore, which is a digital-born microgenre defined by "dark aesthetics" and "distorted beats," per Hot 97. His fans reacted to the sad news on social media. One fan wrote on X, "This new rapper keeps on dying young once they hit fame. So sad. Rest in peace."