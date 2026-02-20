What Happened to Skylar Neese? The 16-Year-Old Disappeared From Her West Virginia Home Skylar disappeared on on July 6, 2012. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 20 2026, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

True crime fans are revisiting the case of 16-year-old Skylar Neese, who disappeared from her home in Star City, W.V., back in 2012. According to WBOY News, two of her friends were questioned about her disappearance.

Skylar's life is the subject of a three-part documentary series on Hulu that will premiere on March 6, 2026. So, what happened to Skylar?

What happened to 16-year-old Skylar Neese?

Skylar disappeared from her home in Star City, W.V., on July 6, 2012. She disappeared just after midnight, and two of her friends, Rachel Shoaf and Shelia Eddy, were later convicted of murdering the teenager. Skylar reportedly snuck out of her bedroom window to meet up with Shoaf and Eddy.

The kids drove around and smoked weed before they ended up in Wayne County, according to People. Shoaf and Eddy then stabbed Sklar more than 50 times.

This story of friendship doesn’t end the way you expect. #FriendsLikeThese: The Murder of Skylar Neese premieres March 6 on Hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus for bundle subscribers. Terms apply. pic.twitter.com/AQbWrY4uLQ — Hulu (@hulu) February 4, 2026

The girls later claimed that they dropped Skylar off at her home after they drove around on the night of her disappearance. However, they were caught after the detectives investigating Sklyar's murder became suspicious while scrolling through the girls' social media. They found a video of Skylar playing "Would You Rather" with her murderers, and Eddy asked her friends questions about how they’d prefer to die. Shoaf confessed and led the investigators to the crime scene six months later.

Shoaf was sentenced to 30 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 10, but she waived her parole hearing in 2025. She was denied parole in 2023 and 2024. Her next parole hearing is scheduled for June 2026.

Happy Birthday Skylar Neese 🙏🏼 She would be 25 today and probably celebrating with parents if she wasn’t savagely murdered by her two “best friends” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/cMMz3dXYHU — Kendall Rae (@KendallRaeOnYT) February 10, 2021

"After things became known with the relationship, there was tension between us,” she said, according to WBOY. "It was hostile and violent. In our teenage minds, we didn’t know how to handle the conflict, and we just wanted it to stop.”

The FBI found Skylar's blood in the trunk of Eddy's car, and she was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Eddy is currentlyan inmate at the Lakin Correctional Center in West Columbia, W.V., and she is up for parole in 2028. Shoaf is also an inmate at the Lakin Correctional Center.

Skylar’s dad, Dave Neese, spoke at Shoaf’s parole hearings and called her a "rat." He also called both murderers "cold-blooded killers" who "never deserve to walk free again." "The date of July 6, 2012, was chosen for a specific reason," said Dave.

"You see — this beast wanted the killing out of the way before she left for church camp," he continued. "Just another task to mark off of her list, like standing over my child saying 'Die, b----h!' as my baby girl took her last breath, because the evil butcher didn’t want to be her friend.