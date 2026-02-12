Where Skylar Neese's Killers Are Now, 14 Years After Their Brutal Crime Skylar Neese's best friends stabbed her over 50 times with kitchen knives. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 12 2026, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: West Virginia Dept. Of Corrections / WBOY 12 News

On July 6, 2012, 16-year-old Skylar Neese said goodnight to her parents and went to her bedroom. She snuck out later that night to meet up with her closest friends and presumably smoke marijuana in the woods. However, Skylar's friends, Rachel Shoaf and Sheila Eddy, had a much darker plan for the night.

They brought kitchen knives, a shovel, and cleaning equipment with them when they picked Skylar up outside her family's apartment complex. They later brutally stabbed her to death. When Skylar didn't show up for her next shift at work, she was reported missing. For months, authorities questioned Rachel and Shelia. Rachel finally cracked and confessed to the murder. Authorities were later able to tie Shelia to the crime with DNA evidence.

Where are Skylar Neese's killers now?

Both Rachel Shoaf and Shelia Eddy have been in Lakin Correctional Center since 2014, according to WBOY 12 News. Shelia Eddy received a sentence of life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Rachel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison with eligibility for parole after 10 years.

Rachel got a lighter sentence because she confessed to the murder and showed law enforcement where Skylar's body was. She has had two parole hearings and was denied parole at both. She is eligible for another hearing in 2026. Skylar's dad showed up to Rachel's hearings, calling her a "rat" and a "cold-blooded killer." He said, "They never deserve to walk free again," according to WBOY 12 News.

Sheila is not eligible for parole until 2028. Journalist Justine Harman told People in February 2024 that Shelia and Rachel are not as close as they were before they were incarcerated. "It doesn’t seem like they are confidantes because Rachel ratted Shelia out. Without Rachel’s confession, they probably would’ve gotten away with it. They see each other, I would say, on a daily basis," she shared.

'Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese' will tell the story of Skylar Neese's murder.

The upcoming Hulu docuseries explores the "tangled web of secrets, betrayal, and identity" surrounding Skylar's murder. The description notes that the show tells the story through social media posts, interviews, and Skylar's own words. Growing tensions between Skylar and her friends bubbled to the surface on social media leading up to her death. It seems the series will explore this, since it says it "captures the pressures of growing up in the digital age."