Emily Long Shared a Haunting TikTok One Day Before She Died in Suspected Murder-Suicide "I know that I've said this before, but our kids are definitely struggling," said Emily Long in a TikTok. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 20 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET

A few months later, in August 2025, Emily, Ryan, and two of their children were found dead in what appeared to be a murder-suicide. Investigators are still piecing together what happened and haven't revealed who was responsible for the murders. Their toddler was unharmed. What happened? Here's what we know so far.

Emily Long used TikTok to process her family's tragedy.

One day before Emily, Ryan, and two of their children were found dead, the mother of three took to TikTok to provide a status update regarding her mental state. It was the last TikTok she would upload. Emily claimed to be using the social media app as a "digital diary" because, in her words, it was "cheaper than therapy." Emily revealed that this was the first time she put on makeup since July, and was wearing "real clothes" in "God only knows how long."

Emily went on to say she was trying to get herself out of this rut she was in. "I know that I've said this before, but our kids are definitely struggling," said Emily who explained that their three year old was having trouble sleeping. She said they had previously tried play therapy, which didn't help, and obviously age three is too young for talk therapy. Despite his issues, Emily said she was "determined to create normalcy."

In an effort to make life more normal for her children, Emily said they were going to hang out with some neighbors and other friends. She did not believe Ryan was going to join them, but was hopeful he would based on the proximity of the get together. "It's important for my kids to be with their friends," said Emily who shared that she was depressed and had become reclusive. Before signing off, Emily said she was determined to make a change for the better.

What we know about the New Hampshire murder-suicide.

According to ABC News, a 911 call was made after the bodies of four individuals were found dead inside their Madbury, N.H. home. Police arrived at 8:21 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18. "Each of the deceased family members appears to have suffered gunshot wounds, and were pronounced dead at the scene," per a statement from authorities.