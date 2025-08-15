Family of Four Die in Heartbreaking Murder-Suicide — Here's What Happened in Daphne, Ala. Kenneth Smith Jr, Larrica Gaines Smith, Khristian Smith, and Kinsley Smith were found on Aug. 15. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 15 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Fox10 News

The town of Daphne, Ala., is in shock after learning about a murder-suicide that left a family of four dead. The heartbreaking tragedy was discovered in the morning hours of Aug. 15, 2025.

According to Fox10 News, the authorities are investigating what happened to the family of four after deputies conducting a welfare check found the family dead.

What happened in Daphne, Ala.?

On Aug. 15, 2025, Kenneth Smith Jr., 44, his wife, 41-year-old Larrica Gaines Smith, and their two children, 15-year-old Khristian Smith and 11-year-old Kinsley Smith, were found dead inside their home. Deputies entered the home to conduct a welfare check after another family member raised concerns.

Baldwin County Sheriff Anthony Lowery described the heartbreaking scene, which he called "a multiple murder and suicide scene." "This is going to be a multiple murder and suicide scene, but again, it’s as tragic as it comes,” per AL.com. Lowery said deputies were dispatched to the home located in a subdivision off Alabama State Route 181 and Milton Jones Road after the authorities received a phone call at approximately 3:20 a.m. Upon entering the Sable Court home, they found all four family members dead from gunshot wounds.

Lowery said both children's phones were ringing as the deputies investigated the scene. "You know that was their friends,” said the sheriff. "I’ve been doing this for 29 years. It’s only the second time I’ve had to work a case where the whole family has been killed. It looks like some type of domestic issue that escalated into this. It’s as tragic as it comes.”

The authorities believe that Kenneth Smith killed his family before killing himself. However, they are still studying the forensics to determine exactly what happened. A handgun believed to be the murder weapon was found at the scene. "There seems like there might have been some kind of domestic issue that might have escalated to this," said Lowery.

Shannon Brannon lives in the neighborhood and said the Smith family was "just the nicest, sweetest family." She also told Fox10 News that she was shocked by the deaths because Kenneth and Larrica had just celebrated their wedding anniversary. "Their kids were so sweet," she added. "They babysat my daughter. Just good people. ... She just told me they celebrated their wedding anniversary two weeks ago and were happy about it, so I just don’t understand. I don’t understand how this could happen."

City Hope Church released a statement about the tragedy and noted the community was "shaken," per WKRG. "This has shaken us deeply, affecting countless people within our church and our community," it read. "At this time, details are limited, but we know this news is painful and unsettling for so many." The church also said a moment of prayer will be held at every church in the community to "lift up the Smith family relatives," as well as the community and "everyone grieving."