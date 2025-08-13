‘LHHATL’ Stars Rasheeda and Kirk’s Son, Ky Frost, Suspected of Killing Rapper T-Hood The VH1 stars' son was allegedly involved in a "domestic dispute" between T-Hood and his sister, Kelsie Frost. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 13 2025, 5:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rasheeda, @frost117

Anyone remotely familiar with Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta knows that Kirk and Rasheeda Frost are among the franchise's brightest stars. Since 2012, the couple has given fans a close-up view of their marital ups and downs, from infidelity to outside babies to reconciliation. Rasheeda and Kirk are also transparent about raising their blended family together. Before they married in 1999, Kirk had several children from other relationships, including his daughter, Kelsie Frost.

The couple went on to welcome their eldest son, Ky Lasheed Frost. The family typically shows a united front. However, after Kelsie's boyfriend, rapper Tevin "T-Hood" Hood, was shot to death in his Georgia home, Ky was accused of protecting his sister in a sinister way. Here's what to know.

Ky Frost was accused of murdering T-Hood for his sister, Kelsie Frost.

In August 2025, TMZ reported that Gwinnett County police identified Ky as their key suspect in T-Hood's murder. The outlet also shared that T-Hood's mother believes Ky was the one who killed her son. According to the report, Ky's sister, Kelsie, was in a romantic relationship with T-Hood before he died. He was allegedly with his sister and the rapper when a "domestic dispute" between them broke out. T-Hood was reportedly shot during the fight, leading police to identify Ky as the top suspect in question.

At the time of this writing, Ky hasn't been officially charged or arrested for T-Hood's murder.

Kirk Frost's daughter, Kelsie Frost, addressed the report that Ky is connected to T-Hood's murder.

Several hours after Ky was identified as a suspect in T-Hood's case, Instagram gossip account Morning Juicebox TV posted audio that Kelsie and Ky allegedly recorded. The report stated that not only did Kelsie allegedly know her brother shot T-Hood, she also allegedly knew that he was in hiding. The video also showed another woman on the phone, allegedly attempting to retrieve T-Hood's things from Kelsie.

Amid the rumors about her family, Kelsie spoke out and denied there was any connection between Ky and T-Hood's murder. According to Bossip, she wrote a since-deleted statement on her Instagram Stories claiming the "false narratives" about her brother were nothing but “weird and sick rumors."

“I can’t sit back and let the narrative being created go on," Kelsie said. "The love of my life is GONE. The man I lay with and cuddle every single night…is no longer here. So as I want to ask for respect and privacy, I won’t because I will always defend my baby. I don’t condone this s--t in any way, shape, form or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone,” she wrote on Instagram stories about the “total nightmare.”

She added: "I don’t even have time to grieve or say my respects in the right manner because I am defending myself, being attacked by people who are creating weird and sick rumors. I’m not good at talking, but would love to give insight and let the people who love him in, to get understanding."

Kelsie spoke out about T-Hood's death soon after it happened. She honored his memory with an Instagram post featuring photos from their time together. "Just come get me baby please..." Kelsie captioned the post. "I can’t even type this. I love you papa. I can’t wait to hold you again."

What has Kirk Frost's son, Ky, said about the murder allegations?