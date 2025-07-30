Why Did ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Karlie Redd Go to Jail? Inside Her Arrest Karlie Redd is an original cast member of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ which premiered in June 2012. By Danielle Jennings Published July 30 2025, 2:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For over a decade, Karlie Redd has been entertaining fans on the long-running VH1 hit series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and during that time, she has been at the center of countless fights, scandals, engagements, and gossip. Earlier this year, however, things for Karlie took a serious turn when she was arrested. Let’s dive into why she went to jail.

Karlie Redd is an original cast member of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which premiered in June 2012. Since appearing on the show, she has gone on to be featured in various spinoffs, including VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.

Why did Karlie Redd go to jail?

In April 2025, Karlie was arrested on a first-degree felony burglary charge in Dekalb County, Georgia, according to local Atlanta affiliate 11 Alive. Per court documents, Karlie was accused of entering a private home without permission and taking several personal items, including a birth certificate, a watch, and a card that belonged to the owner of the residence. The DeKalb County Police Department said that she entered the home through a back door.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on April 4, 2025, and she turned herself in on April 23. Her bond was set at $15,000, and she was released. According to court documents and prosecutors in the case, the incident that occurred between Jan. 13 and Jan. 15, 2025, took place inside the rear master bedroom of a residence where Karlie entered. Video allegedly showed her in the garage, looking through a window and entering the property.

The residence is said to be that of Karlie’s estranged husband, Teleau Belton, per Karlie’s attorney, Steve Sadow. "The warrant taken out on April 4 alleges Karlie’s husband is the claimed ‘victim.’ As everyone knows, Karlie and her husband are in the midst of a divorce proceeding, and her husband has previously been charged in Fulton County with family violence battery against her. I am very confident Karlie’s case will be resolved favorably," her attorney said via statement.

What did Karlie say about her arrest?

On April 26, 2025, the day after she was arrested and posted bond, Karlie took to social media to address the incident and also thank her fans and supporters. "Thank you for all your prayers, support and concerns in my DM's and text messages! Love y'all," Karlie wrote on Instagram and Instagram Stories. "Thank you for all your prayers [praying hands emoji] support & concerns! Much love to the ones putting prayer hands together for me! Love you."

