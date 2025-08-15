Priscilla Presley Hit With Serious Allegations Tied to Daughter's Death in $50M Lawsuit Priscilla's lawyer called the lawsuit, "malicious character assassination." By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 15 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died in January 2023 after going into cardiac arrest, the potential to gain control of her trust and of the iconic Graceland transferred to her eldest daughter. Now, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who worked with her at Priscilla Presley Partners, have filed a lawsuit against Priscilla claiming that she wanted control over her daughter's estate, according to the New York Post.

The lawsuit, which demands $50 million, claims that Priscilla committed fraud in ensuring that her daughter died. Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters, and, per Today, her will named daughters Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood, and Finley Lockwood, as the sole inheritors. Riley was given ownership of Graceland and the estate as a whole, according to the outlet.

Source: Mega Priscilla with Lisa Marie and her granddaughters at the NARM Music Biz Awards dinner party in 2012.

Priscilla Presley's ex-business partners filed a lawsuit against her.

The New York Post reported that, according to court documents, Priscilla's former business partners are alleging that Priscilla pulled the life support plug early after her daughter's hospitalization following her cardiac arrest. The lawsuit reportedly alleges that Priscilla wanted to gain financial control over Lisa Marie's assets and trust.

The lawsuit against Priscilla accuses her of fraud and breach of contract with her partners, though the details of that in correlation with the claims about Lisa Marie are not totally clear. After Lisa Marie died, although Priscilla believed herself to be the trustee of Lisa Marie's estate, according to Today, it actually named Riley and her now deceased brother Benjamin Keough as co-trustees.

In May 2023, Priscilla said in a statement released by the Los Angeles Times that the dispute over Lisa Marie's estate was settled. "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," Priscilla said at the time. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together."

How did Lisa Marie Presley die?

Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 in January 2023, the BBC reported. Her death was due to cardiac arrest caused by a bowel obstruction that was reportedly caused by a weight loss surgery she had undergone years before. She was put into a medically induced coma and given a temporary pacemaker. While in a coma, Lisa Marie died.

Now, the lawsuit against Priscilla alleges that she had a hand in ensuring that her daughter succumbed to her heart attack earlier due to pulling the plug on the machine that kept her alive in the coma. There has been no proof to back up the claims in the lawsuit.