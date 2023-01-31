Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Priscilla Presley Is Contesting Her Late Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Will By Chris Barilla Jan. 31 2023, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

The news of Lisa Marie Presley's death at just 54 years old shocked the world on Jan. 12, 2023. In the wake of Elvis Presley's only child passing, many fans wondered what would happen with the family estate with its primary caretaker gone. Well, it seems as though there are troubles in Graceland as Priscilla Presley, Elvis's wife and Priscilla's mother, is now contesting her late daughter's will. So, why is Priscilla contesting the will? And what does this mean for the estate?

Why is Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie Presley's will?

It appears as though Priscilla is challenging the validity of Lisa Marie's will. According to documents obtained by CNN, Priscilla's attorneys have filed a dispute regarding a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's will. The aspect of the will that Priscilla is taking issue with is one that removed her and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees of Lisa Marie's estate. Instead, that power was given to Lisa Marie's children Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin then died in 2020.



Priscilla is raising multiple issues with this amendment to the will. Firstly, she claims that she was not informed of the update to the will while Lisa Marie was alive, which she was required to be informed on as per her Trust. Secondly, she's questioning the legitimacy of Lisa Marie's signature on the document. Priscilla also claims the amendment wasn't witnessed or notarized, and that the document misspells her name.

What was Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley's relationship like?

The circumstances surrounding Priscilla's contesting Lisa Marie's will have led fans to question what her and Priscilla's relationship was really like. Fans of the family are aware that they have endured their share of ups and downs, and the relationship between Priscilla and Lisa Marie wasn't wholly spared from it all.



During a 2013 appearance on The Talk, Lisa Marie said that her mother "was really, really strict with me. Constrictive. I realized that is not going to work very well because it made us not get close for a very long time. We are now very close, but when I was younger, it was, like, difficult to have a relationship with somebody that's got you ... around the neck all the time."