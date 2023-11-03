Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Priscilla Presley's Dating History — From Elvis to Robert Kardashian! Priscilla Presley is known for her marriage to famed crooner Elvis Presley. But Elvis isn't the only famous face the actor has been linked to. By D.M. Nov. 2 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley were together from 1959 to 1973.

After Elvis's death, Priscilla began dating the man she was having an affair with during her marriage.

She was later linked to Robert Kardashian and Michael Stone.

Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of the release of the Sofia Coppola-directed biopic, Priscilla, Priscilla Presley is opening up about her life, family, and relationship with Elvis Presley.

Now, Priscilla’s life will be the focus of a new biopic, leaving some to wonder about her dating history. From Elvis to Robert Kardashian, here’s a full list of everyone Priscilla has been linked to.

Elvis Presley

Source: Getty Images

Priscilla met the “Hound Dog” singer in 1959, when she was only 14 years old. Despite their 10-year age gap, Priscilla and Elvis remained in touch and she eventually moved in with him. Their relationship has been the subject of heavy criticism, but Priscilla suggests that they were platonic before they started dating.

Article continues below advertisement

“People think, ‘Oh, it was sex.’ No, it wasn’t,” Priscilla said during an appearance at a Venice Film Festival press conference. “I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind, in thought, and that was our relationship.”

Article continues below advertisement

The couple got married on May 1, 1967. Priscilla and Elvis went on to welcome one child, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968. Lisa died in January 2023 after complications from a small bowel obstruction, just days after she appeared alongside her mother at the 80th Golden Globes ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Elvis and Priscilla divorced in 1973 after six years of marriage and countless rumors of infidelity. However, they remained close until his death in 1977. In addition to Elvis’s transgressions, Priscilla later revealed that her affair with Mike Stone contributed to her split from the legendary crooner. “Mike exuded confidence and style, as well as a good deal of personal charm and wit,” Priscilla wrote in her memoir, Elvis and Me (via Cheat Sheet).

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Stone

Source: Getty Images

After Priscilla and Elvis got divorced, she began dating the man she had an affair with, Michael Stone. Michael was working as Elvis’s martial arts instructor when his affair with Priscilla began. Their relationship continued until 1975.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Kardashian

Source: Getty Images

According to celebrity biographer, Jerry Oppenheimer, Priscilla had a brief fling with Robert Kardashian from 1975 to 1976. Jerry told Inside Edition that Kris was “totally jealous” of the couple’s relationship. “At the time, [Kris Jenner] really wanted to marry him, he found another woman to have an affair with and that was Elvis Presley's wife, Priscilla Presley,” Jerry claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Edwards

Source: Getty Images

In 1978 Priscilla began dating model Michael Edwards. They dated for six years, but split after Michael began developing inappropriate feelings for Priscilla’s then-16-year-old daughter, Lisa. In a 2003 interview with Playboy, Lisa slammed the former actor and called him a “sick f---.”

Article continues below advertisement

Marco Garibaldi

Source: Getty Images

Priscilla’s longest post-Elvis relationship was with film producer Marco Garibaldi. According to Daily Mail, Priscilla and Marco were an item for 22 years. They welcomed their son, Navarone Garibaldi, in 1987.

Article continues below advertisement

Nigel Lythgoe

Source: Getty Images