Here's What Happened to Beloved Sports Journalist Wes Rucker

The journalist covered athletics at the University of Tennessee for more than 20 years.

Published Feb. 20 2026, 12:57 p.m. ET

What Happened to Tennessee Sports Journalist Wes Rucker?
Source: YouTube / WBIR Channel 10

Fans of beloved sports journalist Wes Rucker are asking what happened after learning he was involved in a fatal accident. Wes covered athletics for the University of Tennessee for more than 20 years, and he was also the host of The Wes Rucker Show.

Wes died in Knoxville, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 19, according to WBIR News. He left behind his pregnant widow, Lauren, his young son, Hank, and his corgi, Gus. Lauren is expecting the couple's daughter in the spring. As his fans grieve, they want to know what happened.

Wes Rucker on "10 at 3 With Wes Rucker."
Source: YouTube / WBIR Channel 10
What happened to Tennessee sports journalist Wes Rucker?

Wes died after he was involved in a five-car accident on Interstate 40. The Knoxville Police Department's crash reconstruction unit is investigating the crash. Wes was the only fatality of the accident, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The victim of the crash that occurred Thursday on I-40 West has been identified as Wesley Rucker, 43 of Knoxville," read a statement from the Knoxville Police Department. "One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon on I-40 West."

"At around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a five-vehicle crash on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff Road," it continued. "The driver of a vehicle involved in the crash was pronounced dead at scene. The investigation has revealed that a vehicle was stopped for traffic when it was rear-ended by another vehicle, resulting in minor damage.

"Another vehicle then struck the second vehicle, setting off a chain reaction. Seconds later, a large pickup truck ran into and on top of an involved vehicle, fatally injuring the adult male driver of the vehicle it collided with. The investigation into the crash is being led by KPD crash reconstruction personnel," read the report. "The investigation has revealed that a vehicle was stopped for traffic when it was rear-ended by another vehicle, resulting in minor damage."

Wes's father-in-law, David Goldberg, shared a statement on Facebook regarding his tragic, untimely death.

"This is so very sad," he wrote. "My son-in-law, Wes Rucker, married to my daughter, Lauren, was tragically killed in a car accident several hours ago. Below is a tribute. We are heartbroken. Lauren is expecting their second child. We will miss him. Very sad."

Wes has covered the Tennessee Volunteers football program since 2000 for the NBC affiliate WBIR-TV in Knoxville, according to USA Today. He also reported for the student newspaper, The Daily Beacon, as a student at the University in 2000.

Wes was also a contributor to the Daily Times, the Chattanooga Times Free Press, and the Farragut Press Enterprise. The journalist was also the host of the videocast10 at 3 With Wes Rucker, which premiered in November of 2025.

Danny White, the director of athletics at the University, shared his condolences on X.

"Today is truly heartbreaking on Rocky Top as we come to terms with the tragic news about Wes," he wrote. "Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers."

A GoFundMe has been set up for Wes's family.

