The Real Reason Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Ended Their Marriage

Prince Andrew and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson didn’t break up because of one single moment. Their marriage crumbled over time due to distance, pressure, and non-stop tabloid fodder.

Andrew and Fergie married in 1986, becoming the Duke and Duchess of York. However, in March 1992, Buckingham Palace confirmed that lawyers had started discussions about a formal separation. Now that Andrew keeps surfacing in controversies, people are circling back to what really happened between him and Fergie.



Why did Prince Andrew and Fergie divorce?

Andrew and Fergie’s marriage seemed to be destined to last. During their time together, they welcomed two daughters before announcing their divorce. “Last week, lawyers acting for the Duchess of York initiated discussions about a formal separation between the duke and duchess,” the palace statement read, per Deseret. “The queen hopes that the media will spare the Duke and Duchess of York and their children any intrusion.”

One of the most consistent explanations is that Andrew’s job kept him away — a lot. In a Harper’s Bazaar interview, Fergie said his naval career meant they saw each other only “40 days a year” during the first five years of their marriage. “I didn't want a divorce but had to because of circumstance," Fergie said. She added, “I wanted to work; it's not right for a princess of the royal house to be commercial, so Andrew and I decided to make the divorce official so I could go off and get a job.”



Prince Andrew and Fergie stayed close after the divorce.

Unlike many celebrity splits, Andrew and Fergie did not cut ties. Fergie continued living in their family home years after the divorce. She has repeatedly spoken warmly about their bond. “I think the great thing is we absolutely are the most extraordinary example of a unified family,” she said, per People. Adding, “He’s a great gentleman, and he’s got an essence of gold. He’s a nugget of goodness.”

Andrew never remarried after divorcing Fergie. He has kept any serious romantic relationships largely out of public view. However, his public image has shifted dramatically because of his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew denied ever meeting Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse. In 2019, he told the BBC’s Emily Maitlis, “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” according to The Guardian.