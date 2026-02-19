Former Prince Andrew Is Facing Criminal Charges Over His Connection to Epstein Former Prince Andrew was one of the first to face consequences for his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. By Joseph Allen Updated Feb. 19 2026, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Long before the Epstein files were actually released, former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was one of the first men to be held accountable for his connection to the convicted sex offender. Andrew had already been stripped of his royal titles, and now, he's been arrested over allegations made in the files.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news that Andrew had been arrested in the United Kingdom, in spite of the fact that his brother is king, many wanted to better understand what the charges against Andrew are. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What are the charges against former Prince Andrew?

Thames Valley Police announced in a statement that they had arrested Andrew, saying: "Thames Valley Police has opened an investigation into the offence of misconduct in public office. As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2), at approximately 8 a.m., arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time."

The investigation stems from documents in the Epstein files that suggest that Andrew may have shared confidential government information with Epstein when he was working as the British trade envoy. Andrew has not yet been charged, but if he is, the charge is "misconduct in public office," which carries a maximum sentence of a lifetime in prison. Although Andrew had already been stripped of his titles, this arrest is still a big deal.

Article continues below advertisement

Historically, the British royal family has been seen as at least somewhat above the law, and Andrew is the first senior royal to ever be arrested. The Thames Valley Police investigation still has to play out, and it's possible that Andrew won't be charged. Still, the fact that he was arrested suggests that there's a possibility he could be put on trial, which would be a significant change in how the royal family is perceived.

Imagine prince Andrew getting locked up in HMP and it's literally named after his brother — Carly Johnson (@carlyjohnson123) February 19, 2026 Source: X/@carlyjohnson

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles III has thrown his support behind law enforcement.

Given that police have arrested his brother, it wasn't necessarily a given that King Charles III would support the investigation. In his first statement following the news, though, Charles made it clear that the investigation must be allowed to proceed. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," he said in the statement.

"What now follows is the full, fair, and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he continued. "Let me state clearly: The law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."