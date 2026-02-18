High School Secretary Alicia Hughes Was Arrested in Indiana — What Did She Do? Hughes was caught by her husband. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 18 2026, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Facebook / Union City Police Department

A high school secretary in Randolph, Ind., was arrested after being caught by her husband doing something she should not have been doing. Alicia Hughes is a secretary for Randolph Eastern High School in Randolph Township, which is located on the Indiana-Ohio border.

The Union City Police Department in Ohio announced Hughes's arrest on Facebook on Valentine's Day, and they also shared her mugshot. So, what did Alicia Hughes do to get arrested?

High school secretary Alicia Hughes was arrested for having sex with a student.

The Union City Police Department announced the arrest with a post on Facebook on Feb 14, 2026. The statement accused Hughes of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student. The investigation occurred after Hughes's husband caught her with an 18-year-old student and physically assaulted her, per Fox News. The police had responded to the battery incident.

"High School Secretary Arrested for Child Seduction," read the caption. "The Union City Police Department announces the arrest of Alicia Hughes, an employee of the Randolph Eastern School Corporation, following an investigation into allegations involving inappropriate conduct with a minor. Law enforcement was initially notified of an alleged battery that occurred overnight."

"During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Hughes’s husband had discovered her with an 18-year-old student of Randolph Eastern School Corporation and confronted the individuals," the statement continued. "It is alleged that Hughes was battered during that altercation. The alleged battery is being investigated by the Randolph County Sheriff's Department." The statement went on to note that Hughes had reportedly sexually assaulted another student prior to this instance.

BREAKING: High School Secretary Alicia Hughes Arrested After Husband Walks In On Her With 18-Year-Old Student – Then Police Discover She R*ped a 17-Year-Old At Least 5 Times!



📍 Union City, Indiana



Charged with FIVE counts of Child Seduction.



$25,000 cash-only bond. pic.twitter.com/UWigzCwuJa — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) February 16, 2026

"As the investigation progressed, Union City Police Department investigators uncovered evidence that Alicia Hughes had also engaged in a sexual relationship with a separate high school student who was 17 years old at the time," it read. "Investigators determined that Hughes and the minor engaged in sexual intercourse on at least five occasions."

"The Union City Police Department extends its appreciation to the Randolph Eastern School Corporation for its swift cooperation, transparency, and commitment to protecting the students of the district throughout this investigation," it continued. "This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Union City Police Department."

It is still unclear if Hughes's husband will be charged with battery or if she will be charged for her alleged sexual relations with the 18-year-old student.

The Randolph Eastern School Corporation also released a statement on Facebook saying that Hughes Statement "Randolph Eastern School Corporation (RESC) is aware of the arrest of a district employee following a law enforcement investigation into allegations involving inappropriate conduct with a student," wrote Superintendent Neal Adams. "The employee has been removed from all duties with students pending the outcome of the legal process. Student safety and well-being remain our highest priority."

Hughes was charged with five counts of Child Seduction and is being held at the Randolph County Jail. Her bond is cash-only $25,000.