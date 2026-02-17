Who Is Kayla Noel Day and Did She Kidnap Savannah Guthrie's Mom, Nancy Guthrie? In a post, users claim that a woman named Kayla Day is a relative of Nancy's and is somehow tied to her disappearance. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 17 2026, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Video still YouTube / @TODAY

On Feb. 1, 2026, Today Show host Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared, nearly without a trace. The 84-year-old mother of three vanished from her Pima County, Calif., home and left nothing but heartache and questions behind as police said they believed she did not leave willingly. In a desperate quest for answers, the internet has been combing through details and stories to try to help Savannah and her siblings find their mom.

In that tireless quest, a name appeared: Kayla Noel Day. Posts suggest that she was involved in Nancy's disappearance and have raised questions about what exactly happened to Nancy. But is Kayla actually involved? Here's what we know about Kayla Noel Day's involvement in Nancy's disappearance, along with her supposed companion, Luke Delay.

Here's what we know about Kayla Noel Day, woman supposedly linked to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

In a now-viral post on social media, people claim that someone named Kayla Day was arrested with suspicion that she was involved with Nancy's disappearance. In some posts, they claim that Kayla was the niece of Nancy Guthrie and the daughter of Nancy's sister, Penny.

But it's not clear whether Kayla even exists. In one post shared to social media, a user claims that old newspaper clippings point to a familial connection to the supposed Kayla. This has led some to wonder if the family is involved in Nancy's disappearance.

However, the police have since cleared the Guthrie family from involvement in her disappearance, and it would seem that the posts about Kayla and a supposed accomplice are a hoax. Hindustan Times reports that individuals linked to the case who are supposedly Nancy's niece are not involved.

Luke Delay has also been linked to Nancy, but is he really a suspect?

But what about Luke Delay? This is another name that has circulated on social media as people try to find any sort of theory to land on as to why such a kind elderly woman was apparently abducted from her home. However, like Kayla, it would seem that Luke is a ghost or a hoax. There's no concrete evidence that he exists.

Meanwhile, the Guthrie siblings are getting increasingly distressed. As of the publication of this article, it has been over two weeks since Nancy was last seen, and clues are scant. A surveillance video was released by authorities, claiming to show the alleged kidnapper, but precious little information was deduced from it.

The Guthrie siblings received a ransom request at some point. But, according to ABC News, the deadline to pay it came and went as authorities failed to be able to corroborate it as real.