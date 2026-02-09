Savannah Guthrie’s Net Worth Revealed as Today Anchor Faces Family Crisis Savannah Guthrie’s net worth reflects decades of work, even as her focus shifts far beyond ratings. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 9 2026, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After spending more than a decade on national television, Savannah Guthrie has built a substantial net worth. Savannah was born in Melbourne, Australia, but she grew up in the United States. She earned a journalism degree from the University of Arizona before adding a law degree from Georgetown University, but the journalist did not land a major role overnight.

She worked her way through local television, reporting at affiliate stations in Butte, Montana, Tucson, Arizona, and Washington, D.C. In 2004, she joined Court TV as a legal correspondent, then transitioned to NBC News, where her career and net worth flourished.

What is Savannah Guthrie’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Savannah has a $40 million fortune. She earns much of her income from her long-running role on Today. She joined the show in June 2011 as co-host of the third hour while continuing her work as NBC’s chief legal correspondent. Just over a year later, she stepped into the main co-anchor role in July 2012, replacing Ann Curry.

Savannah Guthrie News Anchor Net worth: $40 million Savannah Guthrie is a longtime broadcast journalist and television anchor best known as a co-anchor of NBC’s Today. Birthdate: Dec. 27, 1971 Birthplace: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Marriages: Michael Feldman (m: 2014) Children: 2

Beyond the daily broadcast, Savannah has expanded her reach within NBC News, contributing to major network coverage. She has also stepped into publishing, adding author to her resume with her 2024 faith essay collection, Mostly What God Does.

Speaking to People about the project, the anchor admitted she felt vulnerable sharing such personal reflections. “I worried a lot, but I worried about writing a decent book,” she said. “I worried about writing something that would touch people that was honest and authentic and true. I guess the readers will tell me.”

What happened to Savannah Guthrie’s mom?

Authorities in Arizona believe Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken against her will from her home outside Tucson. The investigation has entered its second week, and officials have not identified suspects or persons of interest. The Associated Press reported that DNA tests showed blood on Nancy’s front porch matched her. Officials have also raised concerns because she needs daily medication and reportedly has a pacemaker.

The crisis has reshaped Savannah’s on-air schedule. NBC replaced her as co-host for the Winter Games opening ceremony broadcast, and Today has rotated familiar faces as colleagues publicly support her while the search continues.