Savannah Guthrie's Olympics Replacement Is a Longtime Sports Correspondent The journalist tapped to replace the 'Today' co-host is "the most experienced Olympic commentators ever and a master storyteller." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 6 2026, 12:30 p.m. ET

February 2026 started out on a horrifying note for Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie. On Sunday, Feb. 1, her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her Tucson, Ariz., home. Police have since confirmed Nancy was taken against her will and was last seen in her home on Jan. 31, 2026. Savannah addressed the abductors in a video stating she and her family were willing to "talk" to the abductors about a ransom payout they presented, so long as they could prove her mother was alive.

As the search for Nancy continues, the longtime NBC correspondent has taken a break from her reporting duties. On Feb. 4, 2026, an NBC Sports spokesperson also confirmed that she was skipping the 2026 Winter Olympics, which take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from Feb. 6-22, to stay in Arizona with her family. "Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother," the spokesperson stated. Soon after Savannah's absence was confirmed, another longtime Olympics correspondent was tapped to replace her. Here's what to know.

Seasoned Olympics correspondent Mary Carillo replaced Savannah Guthrie.

On Feb. 4, 2026, NBC announced that Savannah's replacement would be fellow longtime journalist Mary Carillo. According to the network's press release, Mary brings decades of experience in covering the Olympics. The Milan Cortina events mark her 17th Olympic assignment and 14th with NBCUniversal.

“Our hearts go out to Savannah and the entire Guthrie family. They continue to have our full support," Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, said in a statement. "We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented commentators who will step in and fill these roles. Mary is one of the most experienced Olympic commentators ever and a master storyteller."

Mary started her career as an athlete, playing professional tennis from 1977 to 1980. After leaving the sport, she found success as a tennis correspondent. Mary has since grown into a go-to correspondent for the Olympic Games and other events, including dog shows.

'Today Show' co-host Craig Melvin also skipped the Olympics to support Savannah Guthrie's family.

Amid Savannah's family's tragedy, her Today Show colleagues expressed their love and support for her as the story unfolded. Soon after her replacement was announced, her co-host, Craig Melvin, also decided to remain stateside to support her. He had been scheduled to host Olympic Late Night from Milan from Feb. 7 through Feb. 9. The event will now be hosted by Big Ten College Countdown host Ahmed Fareed.

