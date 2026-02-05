Does Mary Carillo Have a Partner? A Look at the Olympics Correspondent’s Personal Life The former tennis pro was married to tennis instructor Bill Bowman for 15 years before she came out as gay. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 5 2026, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

In February 2026, Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie's world turned upside down when her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted in her home. Amid her and her family's travesty, Savannah understandably dropped out of her longtime role as the lead Winter Olympics commentator to be with her family.

Soon after it was announced the anchor wouldn't be attending the Olympics, the event's network, NBC, tapped Olympic journalist and former tennis player Mary Carillo to take her place. Mary is widely known as one of the most prominent sports journalists in her field and is most known for her lengthy time covering tennis, a career she took on in 1980 after leaving the sport professionally.

In addition to her stellar work as an athlete and later correspondent, Mary also made waves when she came out as gay in 2014. Since then, many have wondered about her private life, including her relationships. So, does she have a partner? Here's what to know.

Does Mary Carillo have a romantic partner now?

As of this writing, it doesn't appear that Mary has a romantic partner, at least not one she's publicly shared or discussed. According to NBC affiliate Non-Stop Local News, Mary's only public partner is her ex-husband, Bill Bowden. The pair met when he was a tennis instructor and eventually had a longtime professional and romantic relationship. In her May 2025 essay for Racquet Magazine, Mary said she felt Bill was the right person for her in their early years.

"I know why I married my husband," the journalist wrote. "I know the moment I knew. We were both teaching tennis in Florida at the Harry Hopman International Tennis Academy. Every teaching pro there wanted the best players on their court, and even in his early twenties, my boyfriend Bill Bowden was one of the best of us. He would truly teach, not just coach. If he had to deconstruct a forehand or move a grip on a serve, he'd invest the time and patience to make things right."

Mary Carillo has two children with her ex-husband, Bill Bowden.

Mary's life with Bill allowed them to grow their passions together. Eventually, they took on another role together — parenting. The exes have two children together, a son named Anthony, who was born in 1987, and a daughter named Rachel, born in 1991. Unfortunately, after their children's births, Mary and Bill divorced in 1998 after 15 years of marriage.